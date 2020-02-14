Jon Moxley trademarks two in-ring names

Jon Moxley

All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley has successfully trademarked two in-ring names. The former WWE Superstar now owns the names "Jon Moxley", and "Mox". He'll now be able to use the names anywhere he wrestles, as well as for merchandise.

Moxley made the filing on February 7, 2020, via Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP.

Below is the consent form signed by Moxley, which allowed the above-mentioned firm to file the trademarks on his behalf.

The consent form that Moxley signed (Courtesy: HeelByNature)

Also read: Paul Heyman blasts John Cena for praising WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Moxley has been a mainstay in AEW ever since he made his debut for the promotion on May 25, 2019, at Double Or Nothing.

The shocking debut came weeks after Moxley wrestled his last WWE match and was released by the company. Ever since he made his AEW debut, Moxley has wrestled for several other companies including NJPW and a bunch of independent promotions. He went on to win the IWGP United States Championship by defeating Juice Robinson last year.

Currently, Moxley is involved in a high-profile feud with AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho.

Back in January, Moxley teased that he would be joining Jericho's faction, but it turned out to be a ruse. Soon after, Moxley defeated Pac to become the #1 contender for Jericho's title.