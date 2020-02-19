Coronavirus threat causes several events to be canceled; impacts Stardom and NJPW
Japanese professional wrestling promotion Stardom has put forth a series of tweets, confirming the cancellation of several upcoming events owing to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.
Per the latest reports courtesy RT; the Coronavirus epidemic has resulted in more than 2,000 people losing their lives, whereas more than 75,000 people have reportedly been infected.
Although the epidemic has largely affected Mainland China, cases in other countries such as Japan, South Korea, India, Russia, the USA, Canada, UK, and many more, have also been reported.
Also Read: WWE Rumors - Important backstage news on Big Show's career and future
Stardom put forth several tweets, noting that precautions are being taken due to the Coronavirus threat in Japan. The promotion noted via Twitter that the following events have been canceled or will be held with no fans in attendance –
February 19th Mayu Iwatani Birthday Fan Event (canceled); February 20th Fan signing event (canceled); February 20th Press conference (will be held, but no fans in attendance); February 22nd Osaka show (canceled); February 23rd Nagoya show (canceled); February 29th Shinkiba show (canceled); March 8th Korakuen Hall show (will be held, Empty Arena; no fans in attendance); March 14th Osaka Day and Night shows (canceled).
Furthermore, the tweets explained that refunds to these events are available, and in case any of the ticket holders to the aforementioned events are from a foreign country, they can contact the promotion at we.are.stardom@gmail.com for help regarding the same.
Fans can check out Stardom’s tweets regarding the major changes it has brought about in its schedule due to the Coronavirus threat, below –
Bushiroad, which is the parent company of popular Japanese pro wrestling promotion NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling), purchased Stardom in October of 2019.
Unlike Stardom, NJPW hasn’t canceled any of its upcoming live events. However, NJPW did issue a notice to its fans in light of the Coronavirus issue.
Moreover, NJPW noted that the company’s upcoming meet-and-greets have been canceled.Published 19 Feb 2020, 05:56 IST