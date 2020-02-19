Coronavirus threat causes several events to be canceled; impacts Stardom and NJPW

Stardom is one of the most beloved pro wrestling promotions today (*Image courtesy -- Stardom)

Japanese professional wrestling promotion Stardom has put forth a series of tweets, confirming the cancellation of several upcoming events owing to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

Per the latest reports courtesy RT; the Coronavirus epidemic has resulted in more than 2,000 people losing their lives, whereas more than 75,000 people have reportedly been infected.

Although the epidemic has largely affected Mainland China, cases in other countries such as Japan, South Korea, India, Russia, the USA, Canada, UK, and many more, have also been reported.

Also Read: WWE Rumors - Important backstage news on Big Show's career and future

Stardom put forth several tweets, noting that precautions are being taken due to the Coronavirus threat in Japan. The promotion noted via Twitter that the following events have been canceled or will be held with no fans in attendance –

February 19th Mayu Iwatani Birthday Fan Event (canceled); February 20th Fan signing event (canceled); February 20th Press conference (will be held, but no fans in attendance); February 22nd Osaka show (canceled); February 23rd Nagoya show (canceled); February 29th Shinkiba show (canceled); March 8th Korakuen Hall show (will be held, Empty Arena; no fans in attendance); March 14th Osaka Day and Night shows (canceled).

Furthermore, the tweets explained that refunds to these events are available, and in case any of the ticket holders to the aforementioned events are from a foreign country, they can contact the promotion at we.are.stardom@gmail.com for help regarding the same.

Fans can check out Stardom’s tweets regarding the major changes it has brought about in its schedule due to the Coronavirus threat, below –

Due to the current Coronavirus situation in Japan, the following precautionary measures are being taken:



2.19 Mayu Iwatani Birthday Fan Event - cancelled

2.20 Fan signing event - cancelled

2.20 Press conference - will be held, but no fans in attendance



1 of 3 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) February 18, 2020

Advertisement

2.22 Osaka show - cancelled

2.23 Nagoya show - cancelled

2.29 Shinkiba show - cancelled

3.8 Korakuen Hall show - will be held, Empty Arena (no fans in attendance)

3.14 Osaka Day and Night shows - cancelled



2 of 3 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) February 18, 2020

Refunds to these shows are available. If you are from a foreign country and have tickets, please email we.are.stardom@gmail.com and we will help you resolve your case as efficiently as possible.

We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.



3 of 3 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) February 18, 2020

Our March 8 show at Korakuen Hall may not have any fans (Empty Arena due to the Coronavirus outbreak) but you’ll be able to watch the entire show for free on our official Youtube channel!https://t.co/jJF0LiFKSk — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) February 18, 2020

Bushiroad, which is the parent company of popular Japanese pro wrestling promotion NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling), purchased Stardom in October of 2019.

Unlike Stardom, NJPW hasn’t canceled any of its upcoming live events. However, NJPW did issue a notice to its fans in light of the Coronavirus issue.

Moreover, NJPW noted that the company’s upcoming meet-and-greets have been canceled.