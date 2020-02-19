WWE Rumors - Important backstage news on Big Show's career and future

Big Show is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars of all time

Per PWInsider, legendary WWE Superstar Big Show was backstage for this week’s Monday Night RAW tapings at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA.

Big Show wasn’t utilized by the WWE on the aforementioned episode of RAW. However, 'The World’s Largest Athlete' is likely to be present at WWE’s upcoming Super ShowDown event that takes place in Saudi Arabia on February 27th, 2020.

It was only last month that Big Show returned after a 1-year injury hiatus; teaming up with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens against Seth Rollins and AOP on the January 6th, 2020 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Nevertheless, Big Show was once again taken off the WWE’s on-screen storylines, despite being involved in a feud against Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, and AOP.

The professional wrestling community has lately been abuzz with speculation that the WWE could likely reinsert Big Show into the storyline, thereby facilitating his on-screen comeback to Monday Night RAW.

However, Big Show, despite being backstage for this week’s Monday Night RAW tapings, didn’t appear on-screen over the course of the episode.

As of this time, Big Show’s role at February 27th’s WWE Super ShowDown event remains unclear.

Furthermore, Big Show has also been booked by the WWE for the following episodes of Monday Night RAW – February 24th in Winnipeg, MA; March 2nd in Brooklyn, NY; March 9th in Washington, DC; March 16th in Pittsburgh, PA.

The belief is that Big Show will face 'The Messiah' Seth Rollins in the dark main events at the aforementioned Monday Night RAW tapings.

Although WWE did allude towards Big Show having unfinished business with Rollins, it remains to be seen when the WWE chooses to once again utilize Big Show in an on-screen capacity on RAW.