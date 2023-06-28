Could 25-time champion challenge Gunther for the title he never won at SummerSlam? Potential dream match

Over the past year, Gunther has emerged as one of WWE's top talents. Fans have begun to propose a few fantasy matchups due to his impressive and dominant Intercontinental title reign.

Gunther has been the Red Brand's most prominent heel since switching to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft. His amazing reign as champion has cemented him as an unstoppable foe on Monday nights.

Many fans want to see The Ring General go one-on-one against the legendary John Cena for the IC Championship now that he has boosted the title's stature.

The Cenation leader has 16 World title reigns on his resume, he has won every championship in the promotion numerous times except for one. Cena only needs to win the Intercontinental Championship to become a Grand Slam Champion.

Fans have been talking a lot about this lately, and they want John Cena to confront Gunther in a dream match, perhaps at SummerSlam 2023. As whispers of Cena appearing at the Biggest Party of Summer swirl on the internet, it has given them some optimism. Fans are hoping that he will become the Grand Slam Champion to bolster his list of accomplishments in the WWE.

Given that Cena and Gunther have completely different in-ring styles and that the veteran is a massive face compared to Gunther's mega-heel status, if WWE decides to go ahead with this battle, it would be entertaining.

The last time that Cena squared off against an opponent in WWE was at WrestleMania 39. He fell short to the US Champion Austin Theory. Fans may have to wait for a bit before they see Cena in the squared circle again due to his hectic Hollywood schedule.

Gunther said he would love to face John Cena

When asked by the Ten Count about whether or not he would be willing to lock horns with the Cenation Leader, the Intercontinental Champion said that he would love to have a match against the 16-time World Champion.

“Of course, we could see it. I don’t know what’s going to happen or if it’s going to happen. That’s something I would love to do." He added "John Cena is one of the legends. Because he’s not really active at the moment anymore, he just pops up, but when he does, if the chance is there for me, I’ll gladly take it". [H/T TheSportster]

The Ring General can deliver a show-stopping performance at the SummerSlam amid the presence of an ideal babyface like Cena.

The current Intercontinental Champion has been undefeated since appearing on the main roster. The company has fashioned him into a formidable monster, ready to defeat anyone who challenges him. So, who would be a better candidate to possibly take down Gunther than John Cena himself?

