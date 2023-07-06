Could 29-year-old star's performance at Money in the Bank lead to popular stable breaking up? Exploring possible reasons 

At Money in the Bank, the Men's ladder match grabbed the attention of most wrestling fans. While Damian Priest walked out of the contest as the winner, each man involved in the match gave it his best shot. The crowd's reaction was a testament to the wonderful performances delivered by the talent.

One such wrestler who stood out in the Money in the Bank ladder match was Butch. For a moment, it seemed that the English star was everywhere. From performing high-flying moves to stopping fellow wrestlers from winning the briefcase, Butch was doing it all.

Butch's performance at MITB proved he is a great competitor individually, and this is something WWE could use to create a great breakup story. On SmackDown this week, Butch could interfere in the US title match between Theory and Sheamus, which could cost the latter his shot at winning the title.

This would then lead to the Brawling Brutes breaking up. It could also seed an epic rivalry between Butch and Sheamus leading up to SummerSlam. A rivalry with the caliber of someone like The Celtic Warrior will help Butch's career manifold, along with giving him the right push.

Butch sends a message to Shinsuke Nakamura after their match at Money in the Bank

Among the many talented wrestlers Butch competed with at MITB, the British superstar shared some great moments with Shinsuke Nakamura in the ring. Known as the King of Strong Style, Nakamura also performed well during the ladder match.

However, after the event, Butch delivered a message to Nakamura. On his Instagram, the 29-year-old shared images which consisted of himself and the Japanese star wrestling at Money in the Bank. Announcing himself to the world and Nakamura, Butch wrote:

"KING OF BRITISH STRONG STYLE"

This post by Butch received a lot of likes. Many fans also said that they believed the former Pete Dunne would someday go on to win the Money in the Bank contract. While there is still a lot of time for that to happen, it will be interesting to see how the 29-year-old's career unfolds.

This week's first SmackDown after Money in the Bank will be exciting

With Austin Theory set to defend his title against Sheamus on SmackDown this week, the blue brand already has an epic match on the card. However, that's not all. Set to take place at the iconic Madison Square Garden, SmackDown this week promises to be an epic affair.

Along with the US title match, the blue brand will also witness Roman Reigns be put on trial in the Tribal Court. After beating Reigns and Sikoa at Money in the Bank, The Usos announced they would be putting The Tribal Chief on trial on SmackDown.

The Usos @WWEUsos twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Apart from The Bloodline's segment, SmackDown will also witness the return of the Rated-R Superstar, Edge. The 49-year-old superstar will be a guest on Grayson Waller's talk show, and it will be interesting to see the segment after Waller's confrontation with John Cena at MITB.

Poll : 0 votes