Could 330-pound WWE star enter Money in the Bank Ladder Match as a last-minute replacement?

WWE Money in the Bank is approaching fast, and fans are excited to see worthy contenders win the briefcase to change their careers. However, the company might have planned a surprise entrant into the mix.

Qualifying matches for the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match have started, and stars like LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ricochet have already cemented their spots for the premium live event matchup.

Fans might have noticed that two of the superstars who have already qualified, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet, were recently attacked by Bronson Reed. It looks like the 330-pound superstar is entering into a rivalry with the two stars, and could be added to the ladder match as well.

The company could book a triple-threat match involving the three stars, with Bronson Reed picking up the win to add himself to the Money in the Bank ladder match. Reed could replace the star he pins, keeping the total number of competitors the same.

Another way he could replace Ricochet or Nakamura is by assaulting one of them prior to the match, resulting in him replacing the beat-down superstar in a last-minute decision. These are just speculations, and the truth will be revealed in due course.

Who could win the 2023 Men's WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

After qualifying for the match on last week's edition of WWE SmackDown by defeating Montez Ford, LA Knight is heavily rumored to win the briefcase this year, considering the support he has been receiving from the audience recently.

However, according to the latest report from Xero News, WWE could surprise the fans by booking someone else to win the match, and the company already has another name in mind.

"LA Knight is still locked for it with another name that can't be said right now," reported Xero News.

Nothing is confirmed, and fans could certainly see Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, or possibly even Bronson Reed emerge as Mr. Money in the Bank 2023.

