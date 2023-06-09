LA Knight and "another name" reportedly locked in to win the Money in the Bank Ladder match

LA Knight cemented his spot at this year's Money In The Bank Ladder match when he beat Montez Ford on last week's episode of SmackDown. The Megastar was rumored to win the briefcase at the premium live event. However, a report states that he may not be the only WWE Superstar in the running.

The men's MITB qualifying matches began last Friday on SmackDown. LA Knight took on Montez Ford in the first qualifier bout, and the former IMPACT star was able to get the better of the former RAW Tag Team Champion by rolling him up and leveraging the ropes to pin him.

LA Knight became the first WWE Superstar to enter this year's Money In The Bank Ladder match, marking his first official pursuit of gold on the main roster.

According to Xero News, Knight is currently locked in to win the briefcase this year. However, the report also states that another undisclosed name could become Mr. Money in the Bank.

"LA Knight is still locked for it with another name that can't be said right now," reported Xero News.

Xero News @NewsXero



All MITB are still intact to what was last week



La Knight is still locked for it with another name that cant be said right now



(BWE) Another tag match for Roman Reigns has been discussed. (BWE)All MITB are still intact to what was last weekLa Knight is still locked for it with another name that cant be said right now(BWE) #BWE Another tag match for Roman Reigns has been discussed. (BWE)All MITB are still intact to what was last weekLa Knight is still locked for it with another name that cant be said right now (BWE) #BWE

Who will LA Knight cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase on if he wins?

LA Knight will compete against Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and three more WWE Superstars at the MITB premium live event in London for the prestigious briefcase. The Megastar has no dearth of confidence in winning the match.

When he appeared on WWE's The Bump, Knight was asked about his upcoming match in the UK. He claimed that he would win the bout and said that all the current male champions are in the crosshair after he captures the briefcase.

While naming all the champions, Knight emphasized the World Heavyweight Champion's name.

"I'm gonna go to Money in the Bank. I'm gonna climb that ladder. I'm gonna pull the case down. And then any single one of those titles that I want is coming my way, whether it's GUNTHER, whether it's Austin Theory, whether it's Seth Rollins, or whether it's Roman Reigns himself, any single one of them are in the crosshairs at this point," said Knight.

WWE @WWE



knows that it's his time and is ready to ascend to the top by winning the



#WWETheBump "Every single place is going to make a whole lot of noise for LA Knight." @RealLAKnight knows that it's his time and is ready to ascend to the top by winning the #MITB Ladder Match. "Every single place is going to make a whole lot of noise for LA Knight."@RealLAKnight knows that it's his time and is ready to ascend to the top by winning the #MITB Ladder Match. #WWETheBump https://t.co/JtsFsb5e0o

Who do you think will win the MITB briefcase this year? Let us know in the comments below!

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes