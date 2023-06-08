SmackDown Superstar teases he will cash Money in the Bank in on Seth Rollins

It sounds like Seth Rollins will be a marked man following Money in the Bank next month.

Last year's Men's Money in the Bank was a limited opportunity for Austin Theory, as he only had one world championship to cash in on when he held the briefcase. He eventually failed a cash-in on the United States Championship instead.

With two world champions now in the company, it certainly opens up options for this year's Money in the Bank winner.

SmackDown Superstar LA Knight was a guest this week on WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about potentially winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, he made sure to call out all of the current male champions but added some extra emphasis on the name of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

"Finally the WWE is gonna give me what I want. Why? Because I had to go out and make it happen," LA Knight said. "Look, I didn't ask for anybody -- you're talking about being a fan favorite. I didn't go out there and say, 'Hey, please cheer for me. Hey, please like me.' As a matter of fact, if they don't care for me if they don't like me, doesn't make a damn bit of difference to me. At the end of the day. I'm gonna go to Money in the Bank. I'm gonna climb that ladder. I'm gonna pull the case down. And then any single one of those titles that I want is coming my way whether it's GUNTHER, whether it's Austin Theory, whether it's Seth Rollins, or whether it's Roman Reigns himself, any single one of them are in the crosshairs at this point."

Seth Rollins was challenged by Bron Breakker on WWE NXT last night

If the future Money in the Bank winner isn't enough for Seth Rollins to worry about, he was also challenged last night by a very unlikely opponent.

At the conclusion of WWE NXT last night, former two-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker issued a challenge for Seth "Freakin" Rollins to come down to NXT and face him for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

As of this writing, Rollins has yet to respond to Bron Breakker's challenge.

What do you make of LA Knight's comments? Are you interested in the wide variety of challengers coming for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comment section below.

