Could 37-year-old return to NXT in Carmelo Hayes' favor? Exploring the possibility

Last week on NXT, Carmelo Hayes invited The Judgment Day on the white-and-gold brand. Hayes' invitation came after he faced Finn Balor on RAW and lost to him in what was the former's main roster debut. After the upstart sent out the invite, Balor quickly accepted the same.

Many are excited about the upcoming segment between Hayes and The Judgment Day, which could also lead to the return of a 37-year-old star. The name in question is World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

When Hayes invited The Judgment Day, they had a lot of tension within the faction. This is something the NXT Champion could have used to his advantage. However, that's not the case anymore. On Monday's RAW, the evil group resolved their differences and won their main event match against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

This means that on NXT, The Judgment Day will be in full force when they come out to meet Hayes. Naturally, it could also lead to a heated confrontation, and the faction could launch an attack on the NXT Champion. This is where Seth Rollins could interfere and help Hayes ward off the potential attack by the RAW stable.

Over the last few weeks, Rollins has been the subject of constant attacks by members of The Judgment Day. Hence, The Visionary might seek an opportunity to exact revenge on the group.

Carmelo Hayes impressed in his main roster debut on RAW

NXT currently has some amazing talents on its roster. One such superstar who is tipped to be the next big thing is Carmelo Hayes. Since winning the NXT Championship, Hayes has been dominant, and he recently defended his title against Baron Corbin at NXT Gold Rush Week Two.

Before the high-profile title defense, Hayes made his main roster debut. In his first match on RAW, the 28-year-old faced The Judgment Day's Finn Balor. The veteran was expected to be a tough test for the up-and-coming star, and so he was.

The Prince took Carmelo Hayes into deep waters and eventually secured a victory. However, the NXT Champion was very impressive. If anything, Hayes showed a lot of potential, and through his performance, he sent out a message proving he was ready to compete on the big stage.

This week on NXT, it will be interesting to see what will happen when Carmelo Hayes and Finn Balor come face to face once again. While there are many speculations about what could transpire during their interaction, the WWE Universe will undoubtedly be treated to a memorable segment.

Poll : 0 votes