Could 4-time WWE champion be the mastermind behind Solo Sikoa's actions on SmackDown?

WWE SmackDown has seen a shocking turn of events over the past two weeks. Solo Sikoa attacked his brother Jimmy Uso and brought in Tama Tonga in what looks to be a coup in The Bloodline.

While the world is shocked by Sikoa's behavior on WWE SmackDown, this could all be part of a wonderful plan by his father and WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi. We explore some of the possibilities surrounding Rikishi being the possible mastermind behind the coup.

Rikishi wants his direct family to rule SmackDown and WWE

The Bloodline is all about family, however, that is not Rikishi's direct family. Roman Reigns is The Tribal Chief and the cousin of Rikishi, whereas Solo is the Hall of Famer's son and his own blood.

The enforcer was anointed as the Tribal Heir many months ago on the blue brand. Rikishi could now want his son to rule as The Head of The Table, instead of his family taking orders from his cousin or anyone else in the family. Apart from Reigns', there is also another threat to the throne in the form of The Rock.

The Samoan legend will want his son to ascend the throne rather than The Tribal Chief or The Final Boss. As Jey or Jimmy could not take down Roman in the past, their father could have chosen Solo Sikoa as the man to not take out just Roman Reigns but also The Rock.

The former tag team champion wants to reunite the Usos

The Usos had a bitter ending to their relationship on an episode of SmackDown post the previous SummerSlam. This culminated with a one-on-one bout on Night One at WrestleMania 40. No father in the world wants to see their sons apart, especially when they were once as connected and successful as The Usos were.

The WWE legend might have realized that a normal reconciliation may not work, given how the breakup happened, and hence opted for a harsh one. Seeing his brother being attacked could make Jey go back and save his brother, which in turn will result in their reunion.

This plan could be a win-win, The Usos would reunite again and Solo could potentially go on his path, making a name for himself away from everyone's shadow.

The Hall of Famer wanted to punish Roman Reigns for his failures

Since the inception of The Bloodline on SmackDown four years ago, Roman Reigns made one thing clear. His intention was to make his family the most respected on SmackDown first and then all of wrestling industry.

However, whenever there were a few failures from Bloodline members, Reigns made sure they faced the consequences. With Reigns now losing at WrestleMania 40, Rikishi will want equal treatment for the former champ.

Having the Undisputed WWE Championship around his waist gave Roman a lot of power in his family. However, losing at WrestleMania means not just Reigns lost, but his family also lost. It was not just a bad night for him but for the family.

This in turn means Roman Reigns is no more the one calling the shots and should suffer the consequences, just like how Rikishi's other sons did over the past four years. Hence, this shock move from Solo on WWE SmackDown last week may not be a shock but a planned move. With Jey seemingly moved on from The Bloodline, and Jimmy high on obeying his Tribal Chief, Rikishi saw Sikoa as the perfect fit to punish Roman Reigns for his loss.

