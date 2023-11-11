Could 44-year-old be toying with Rey Mysterio with contrasting antics on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

On SmackDown, Rey Mysterio is going through one of the toughest periods in his career. After he lost the United States Championship at Crown Jewel, the luchador was betrayed by his long-time friend and LWO member Santos Escobar on the latest edition of SmackDown.

The betrayal took place after Carlito claimed Escobar was the man who intentionally placed the brass knuckles at Crown Jewel, which Logan Paul used to beat Rey Mysterio. While this statement from the former Intercontinental Champion caused a split in LWO, there is a chance Carlito might be toying with Rey Mysterio.

Carlito might be working with Santos Escobar to plan a major plot against Rey Mysterio. One reason for this is Escobar's attack on the luchador.

Despite Carlito exposing Escobar, the latter chose to attack Mysterio. This could be a hint of him and Carlito working together.

Another reason why this angle is possible is because, throughout his career in WWE, Carlito has been known to be a heel. The 44-year-old enjoyed some of his best moments in WWE as a bad guy, and it won't be a surprise to see him turn heel again by planning against Mysterio.

A Judgment Day member took a shot at Rey Mysterio

Before Santos Escobar could betray Rey Mysterio, the latter experienced betrayal when his son Dominik turned his back on him.

Since betraying his father, Dominik has been part of The Judgment Day, and as a result, the entire heel faction does not have a great liking towards Rey.

Recently, after Escobar betrayed Rey, Rhea Ripley posted a tweet on X in which she took a shot at Mysterio. The WWE Women's World Champion wrote that Mysterio might be the problem. Rubbing salt on the wounds of the luchador, Ripley wrote:

"At this point @reymysterio… I think YOU might be the problem."

You can check out what Rhea Ripley wrote in the tweet below:

Santos Escobar's attack on SmackDown is a wake-up call for Mysterio. For weeks, many felt Escobar could betray the former at any moment. However, the 48-year-old seemed unprepared for such a travesty.

However, given how things have unfolded on SmackDown, it will be necessary for Mysterio to hold his own and fight Escobar. It will be interesting to see how this storyline develops in the coming weeks on the blue brand.

