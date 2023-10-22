Could another former AEW star debut on WWE NXT alongside Lexis King? Analyzing the possibility

WWE NXT is set to be another big show this Tuesday. The two-week Halloween Havoc event will kick off with numerous big matches booked. In addition to many fun title and stipulation bouts, Brian Pillman Jr. will make his official debut.

The former AEW star is now known as Lexis King. Despite a mixed reception from fans regarding his initial signing, the vignettes hyping up his debut have many people intrigued. While it is not yet clear what he will do upon his WWE debut, there is a chance that he may not arrive alone.

News has recently broke that Brock Anderson's contract with All Elite Wrestling has expired. The 26-year-old started wrestling for AEW back in 2021, but his time with the promotion has ended. Now, he could potentially join King's side if Triple H signs him.

WWE has already proven to be willing to take talent from All Elite Wrestling. Not only that, but they have a habit of making them bigger stars than they ever were before. Brock could potentially experience a similar fate.

Lexis bringing Anderson in would make sense. The two teamed up several times in the past. Additionally, they could both potentially be jaded second-generation stars, with Brock playing bitter over his father not helping his career flourish.

Another former AEW star could be WWE-bound

Brock Anderson is not the only former All Elite Wrestling star who could find their way to World Wrestling Entertainment. If fans have it their way, former AEW World Champion CM Punk may also make the jump.

There have been a plethora of rumors and reports surrounding The Straight Edge Superstar's possible return to WWE. Some state that it is not happening, while other rumors have insisted it is not just possible but likely.

For now, all fans can do is wait until Survivor Series or the Royal Rumble to find out. Survivor Series will be held in Punk's hometown, Chicago, and the Royal Rumble is known for massive surprises. Either spot could be the perfect place to re-introduce the Best in the World. That is, of course, if his return does end up happening.

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022 and has since gone on to become more successful than ever before. Jade Cargill and Lexis King have both also made the jump, and many believe they have already been presented as bigger stars. This is despite the fact that their time in the major company has been so short.

Could CM Punk or Brock Anderson join Cody, Jade, and Lexis in World Wrestling Entertainment? Fans certainly seem intrigued by both options, but only time will tell if Triple H hires either man.

Do you think WWE will hire CM Punk or Brock Anderson in the near future?