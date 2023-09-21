Could Austin Theory be forging a secret alliance to take down WWE SmackDown stars? Exploring major diversion

Austin Theory is one of WWE's most brash stars. He has managed to have issues with almost everybody he encounters, but he especially tends to end up on the wrong side of legends.

For example, Theory has had issues with AJ Styles, John Cena, and recently, Rey Mysterio. The latter even won the United States Championship from A-Town's Finest.

Interestingly, Rey has also recently made new enemies, albeit unexpectedly. Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins attacked Mysterio and the Latino World Order in an apparent heel turn on WWE SmackDown. That assault could potentially lead to an unexpected alliance with Theory.

Despite Austin's issues with Bobby Lashley, the group sharing common enemies in the LWO could lead to a union. This is even more possible given AJ Styles and The O.C. could become big-time threats to the recently formed trio of former champions.

The likes of Rey Mysterio and the LWO, AJ Styles and The O.C., and The Phenomenal's long-time rival and new friend John Cena all pose a serious threat to Theory, Lashley, and The Street Profits. The four united in an unexpected alliance could keep them on top of the company.

The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley declared that they want WWE gold

Austin Theory aside, The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley attacking Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order on WWE SmackDown was a surprise. It arguably shouldn't have been, however, as their recent actions have clarified the group's goal.

During a recent interview on Friday Night SmackDown, the trio wanted three things. The first is power, the second is control, and the third is championship gold.

It could be argued that winning titles will get the trio both power and control. Roman Reigns' grasp over management and his ability to puppeteer numerous people speaks to the strength that comes with success and championships.

It remains to be seen exactly what titles the group chases after. Most assume The Street Profits will want the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Based on the assault on the LWO, could Lashley wish to regain the United States Championship?

There's also a chance that the trio could act as singles stars. Perhaps Montez Ford could challenge Rey while Angelo Dawkins steps up to Roman Reigns. At this point, any champion should be concerned.

