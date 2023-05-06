Could Bad Bunny's rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner make WWE debut at Backlash? Exploring Kar-Jenner family's association with wrestling

WWE Superstar and infamous rapper Bad Bunny is all set for Backlash 2023. He will host the event scheduled for May 6, 2023, in Puerto Rico.

Additionally, Bad Bunny is booked for a San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest. It’s worth noting that Priest is the superstar Bunny started his WWE career with, so they’ve walked a full circle with certain twists and turns.

Now, Bunny is rumored to be dating American model Kendall Jenner. Being from the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kendall Jenner’s popularity is unmatched, and there’s a chance she could show up at Backlash 2023 to either be a part of Bunny’s match or support him ringside.

#SmackDown EXCLUSIVE: After dispatching of #TheJudgmentDay , Bad Bunny receives an LWO shirt for his troubles. EXCLUSIVE: After dispatching of #TheJudgmentDay, Bad Bunny receives an LWO shirt for his troubles.#SmackDown https://t.co/DI6umTMU5Y

Even though the Kardashians and Jenners don’t usually show up at WWE live events, if Kendall Jenner shows up, she won’t be the first sister to do so.

Back in 2008, Kim Kardashian made a WWE appearance during WrestleMania 24. She was promoting the Money in the Bank ladder match and explaining the rules, but Mr. Kennedy interrupted her before she could finish, claiming he’d be the winner just like the year before!

Apart from that, she made an in-ring appearance at the Citrus Bowl at WrestleMania 24 to address the fans, with a record-breaking attendance of 74,635!

Fans share their opinion about Bad Bunny’s rumored girlfriend showing up

While WWE is big on having celebrities during large events such as WrestleMania or SummerSlam, the WWE Universe isn't always a huge fan of this concept.

Even when YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul showed up, the WWE Universe didn’t embrace him with open arms. He had to put in the work and show his pro-wrestling skills so the fans would appreciate him. Paul also landed a multi-year contract with WWE.

Similarly, fans are quite against Kendall Jenner showing up at Backlash 2023, especially if it’s an in-ring appearance. Of course, no one can stop her from being present ringside, but WWE has complete control over in-ring actions and appearances.

The fans believe that the Kar-Jenner family shouldn’t get involved with pro wrestling.

Drewcifer @Markofthebelts @WrestlingNewsCo Keep that family away from wrestling ! @WrestlingNewsCo Keep that family away from wrestling !

Kendall Jenner likes to keep her private life as private as possible. So unless she wishes to confirm the dating rumors with Bad Bunny or add more fire to them, she mostly won’t be at Backlash 2023.

