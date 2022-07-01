"How you bring in new fans" - WWE Universe responds to Logan Paul signing with the company

In a stunning turn of events, Logan Paul recently signed with WWE and fans have gone wild over the news.

The shocking news emerged just a few hours ago when Paul posted a tweet about him signing and holding his WWE contract. Alongside him in the photo was current interim CEO Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

The famous YouTuber has made multiple appearances on WWE television, having promoted WrestleMania 37 and managed Sami Zayn last year. He then went on to team up with The Miz against Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

Fans praised Paul's dedication to the craft and his performance in the match. Fans could see the celebrity boxer was enjoying working in the ring and getting natural reactions from the crowd. His tremendous success last 'Mania might have been the reason to bring him back and officially sign with the leading sports entertainment promotion.

Suffice to say, fans everywhere had a wild frenzy of reactions ranging from happiness and excitement to disappointment. But for the most part, fans of Logan Paul were quite happy he officially signed and are quite confident he'll move the product further into the mainstream.

Here are some of the positive reactions to the huge news:

One fan marveled at how far Paul has come in his career and how much he's accomplished in his lifetime.

Supremepapi @itstillhurtsbro @LoganPaul @WWE @TripleH Imagine boxing Floyd mayweather, starting your own energy drink company with another guy u boxed and signing with the wwe in one lifetime @LoganPaul @WWE @TripleH Imagine boxing Floyd mayweather, starting your own energy drink company with another guy u boxed and signing with the wwe in one lifetime😭

We also have fans saying they're going to start watching the WWE product again and how this signing will bring in "new fans".

Drew Scott @ABall1989 @LoganPaul @WWE @TripleH Say what you want but moves like this are how you bring in new fans. Also I think he has a major upside, can become a big time heel @LoganPaul @WWE @TripleH Say what you want but moves like this are how you bring in new fans. Also I think he has a major upside, can become a big time heel

Although most of the reactions to the news have been positive, almost everything comes with its fair share of criticism. Some fans have also been critiquing the company and Paul.

Regardless of what feelings fans may have about Logan Paul, it's certain to say this has to be one of the biggest signings from WWE in a long while.

Logan Paul and The Miz have unfinished business in WWE

We're sure Logan Paul has a special motive to join the company and that's to get payback on his former tag team partner, The Miz.

Fans witnessed the Prime Energy Drink entrepreneur get backstabbed by the A-lister with a shocking Skull-Crushing Finale at WrestleMania 38 after winning their match against the Mysterios.

Interestingly enough, The Miz recently mentioned how he and Paul would reunite at SummerSlam, making it seem as if they would renew their partnership.

However, since putting pen to paper with WWE, Logan Paul appears to be feeling a bit differently.

Find out which legend regrets never facing Hulk Hogan here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far