Could Bayley's appearance on RAW lead to WWE considering a trade off in the women's division? Exploring the likelihood

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Bayley made an appearance in the segment between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax. While the SmackDown star was attacked by Jax inside the ring, her visit to the red brand received a great response from the WWE Universe.

Hence, in the coming weeks, there could be a scenario where fans could witness Bayley being traded to RAW. The reason behind it can be attributed to her wanting a shot at Rhea Ripley for the longest time. Apart from that, issues with Damage CTRL could be another reason why she could seek a trade.

However, if the former SmackDown Women's Champion is traded, it would also require a RAW star to move to the blue brand. This is where Chelsea Green could come into the picture and move to SmackDown. As per recent reports, Green will receive a massive push after WrestleMania 40.

Hence, by switching brands, Green could pursue the WWE Women's Championship. While the above-mentioned trade angle is speculative, seeing something like this happen would lead to excitement among the WWE Universe. It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

Bayley regards the current WWE star as a major influence

At the upcoming Royal Rumble, Bayley is one of the favorites to win the competition. Many believe the Damage CTRL member will win the competition and potentially win a World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

However, while many are seeing Bayley as the favorite, she recently revealed a current WWE star as her favorite. During an appearance on the Under The Ring podcast, she cited Candice LeRae as a major influence. This is majorly because, at the time, LeRae was the only California girl on the scene.

She said:

"I would say Candice LeRae, she was the only California girl at that time, so I remember seeing her and just being like, 'Man, if I can wrestle her and get over to Southern California, that would be really cool and I could learn a lot."

A California native herself, it is heartwarming to see the Damage CTRL member recognize veterans like Candice LeRae.

However, apart from that, it will be interesting to see the strategies and plans the former devises to win the upcoming 2024 Royal Rumble.

