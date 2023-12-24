Major change on WWE RAW to set up massive push for former champion? Analyzing the possibility

Over the last few weeks, WWE RAW has delivered some great episodes. This has been possible due to some massive returns and a recent title change which saw Chelsea Green and Piper Niven lose their Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

While this is a significant change, it's not the only one that's taken place on RAW. Another change in the red brand is how Samantha Irvin announced Chelsea Green’s name. While Irvin was known to announce her name in a fun manner, a WWE higher-up has reportedly asked Irvin to stop doing the same.

Since then, several members of the WWE Universe have been wondering why Irvin was stopped from announcing Green the way she does. The reason can be attributed to Chelsea Green receiving a push. As per recent reports, the former tag team champion is in line to receive a push on the red brand.

Hence, there is a possibility the higher-ups of the Stamford-based promotion wanted Green to be taken more seriously, and that's possibly why they instructed Samantha Irvin to not announce her in the usual style. While this angle is speculative, the WWE Universe will definitely miss the way Irvin announced Green.

Chelsea Green was recently praised by WWE legend

Since returning to WWE at Royal Rumble 2023, Chelsea Green has been on one of the best runs in her wrestling career. While Green has been impressive inside the ring, she has been entertaining fans outside it with decent segments and promos on RAW.

Recently, the Canadian was praised for the same by wrestling legend Mickie James. During an interview, James mentioned that Green is one of the highlights on TV. James also added that whether people hate or love her, they are entertained by her. She said:

"It's like the little things, she's not worried about 'Oh, embarrassing myself.' Honestly, she's an entertainer first... She's one of the highlights of TV right now because she's so entertaining. Whether you love her or you hate her, you're entertained by her, most people want to see her b**t beat.”

It's heartwarming to see Mickie James praise Chelsea Green. The reason behind it is that back at IMPACT Wrestling, James and Green were massive rivals. Hence, if the former decides to return to the Stamford-based promotion, it will be good to see her feud with Green.

