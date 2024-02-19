Could Bill Goldberg's son Gage ever join WWE? Chances of it happening

Bill Goldberg’s son Gage had the WWE Universe sweating with his antics at WWE SummerSlam 2021. The young boy tried to save his father from Bobby Lashley, only for The All Mighty to render him unconscious with the Hurt Lock.

Since then, fans have been wanting to see Gage A.J. Goldberg in a WWE ring. However, it seems that the college football standout won’t be entering the squared circle, at least in the near future, as he’s decided to pursue college football.

The son of the former World Heavyweight Champion confirmed back in January that he had committed to the University of Colorado to pursue his football and academic career. He had made the announcement via X (fka Twitter).

“After a great conversation, I am honored to announce that I am committing to the University of Colorado to continue my football and academic career!!!”

Bill Goldberg on his son becoming a professional wrestler

Bill Goldberg had an extremely successful career in the world of pro wrestling. The former football player joined World Championship Wrestling back in the nineties. He’d go on to beat 'Hollywood' Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in the highest-rated episode of Nitro.

Given the Hall of Famer’s illustrious legacy, one might imagine his son will follow suit. The veteran had previously talked about Gage entering the squared circle in the lead-up to SummerSlam 2021, noting he’ll support his son whatever he wanted to do.

"I sure don't know. I have no idea what I would do in that situation. The fact is I'm his father. Along with his mother, we support everything that he does. He makes a decision and we back him 100%. As a matter of fact, after this video conference, I'll be calling him and we're gonna download on some football talk. But, you know, that's a bridge I'll have to cross if in fact it's built in front of me. I don't know if that's something he'd like to pursue. But as a father, you know, I have to be behind him 100% and I know that he would do nothing but carry on the name in a positive way."

It remains to be seen if Bill Goldberg’s son Gage will move from football to wrestling like his father did years ago.