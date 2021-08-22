SummerSlam Results: Lesnar and Lynch return; 4 new Champions crowned

SummerSlam kicked off in Las Vegas with the RAW Tag Team Title match between AJ Styles & Omos and RK-Bro. This was the first SummerSlam ever to be live on a Saturday. The Kickoff Show saw Big E defeat Baron Corbin to take back his Money in the Bank briefcase.

AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs. RK Bro - RAW Tag Team Title match at SummerSlam

AJ and Randy kicked off the match and AJ was in trouble early on before Omos and Riddle were tagged in. The King of Bros tried for a submission, but Omos dropped him and tagged AJ back in.

Randy returned and hit the draping DDT on AJ before setting up for the RKO. But Omos dragged Styles out of the ring. Riddle took a chokeslam from Omos before sending him into the ring post.

Orton dodged the Phenomenal Forearm back in the ring and hit the RKO on Styles for the big win!

Result: RK-Bro def. AJ Styles & Omos to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

Grade: B+

Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie at SummerSlam

Eva fled the ring after the match started, and when she came back, Alexa got a big elbow in. Eva managed to take Alexa down and went to Lilly in the corner and slapped the doll before hitting Alexa.

Alexa lost it and screamed at Eva, unloading on her in the ring. Eva dodged the Twisted Bliss and got a near fall before Alexa spiked her with a DDT for the easy win.

Result: Alexa Bliss def. Eva Marie

After the match, Eva asked Doudrop to help her up, but she got on the mic and announced her mentor as the loser, stole Marie's jacket, and walked off.

Grade: B-

Sheamus (c) vs. Damian Priest - United States Title match at SummerSlam

Priest dominated early on and hit a suplex after sending Sheamus into the corner for a big strike. Sheamus was sent outside before Priest hit a dive over the ropes, and it looked like he had hurt his back in the process.

