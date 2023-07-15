Could Bobby Lashley's return lead to a massive feud between factions on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Bobby Lashley's appearance on SmackDown this week has left the WWE Universe with a lot of excitement. The 46-year-old's return has left many interesting possibilities and scenarios that could take place on SmackDown. One such scenario is a massive feud between two factions.

Upon his return this week, Bobby Lashley was seen interacting with the Street Profits. This led to speculations about him forming a faction with the Street Profits. If this turns out to be true, one faction that will massively be upset is the Hurt Business.

Originally, Lashley used to be a part of Hurt Business and the team also saw a lot of success. However, seeing Lashley now form his own faction will be something that won't go well with the Hurt Business. This could lead to a confrontation between the two factions which could then result in a massive feud.

While this is just a speculation, a scenario like that could help SmackDown. Currently, the notion about the blue brand is that it is being heavily carried by The Bloodline. However, along with The Bloodline, WWE SmackDown will need another storyline that can keep the show going. This potential feud between the two factions could do exactly the same for the brand.

Bobby Lashley rumored to face former champion in singles competition

The absence of Bobby Lashley was not the only absence on SmackDown. Like the 46-year-old, there is another superstar that is still missing from the blue brand. The superstar in question is none other than Bray Wyatt. For a long time now, fans have not seen Wyatt in action in WWE.

Before his disappearance, Bray Wyatt was involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley. However, in between the feud, Wyatt suddenly disappeared. Later it was revealed that the reason behind his disappearance had to do with some health issues the 36-year-old suffered. However, since then, he has recovered and is ready to return.

While many wonder against whom Wyatt will make his return, reports suggest that the former champion will continue his feud against Lashley. What was supposed to take place at WrestleMania, WWE will now look to continue it and built it into something big. If this happens, it will be interesting to see how fans receive this feud.

Another thing that will be interesting to observe is how will Lashley's potential alliance with the Street Profits help him in his rumored feud against Bray Wyatt. Regardless of what happens, the coming weeks on SmackDown will be exciting to witness.