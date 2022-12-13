Could Bray Wyatt help Alexa Bliss win the WWE RAW Women's Championship?

Rumors of Alexa Bliss' association with Bray Wyatt heated up this Monday on RAW. After emerging as the No. 1 Contender to the RAW Women's Championship, she nearly hit Sister Abigail on RAW Women's Champion and good friend Bianca Belair before snapping back to reality.

Bliss overcame Bayley on the opening match of the night and then had a confrontation with Belair. As the champion raised her title in the air and offered a handshake, Wyatt's logo appeared on the screen. His former Firefly Fun House partner set the EST up for Sister Abigail, but quickly released the hold and looked shocked at what she had done.

With both women set to do battle for the title, it begs the question - could The Eater of Worlds actually play a part in the proceedings? If you want to know the answer to that question, read on to find out.

Bray Wyatt could very well be recruiting Alexa Bliss into the rumored Wyatt 6 faction. If so, this entire thing could result in her winning the RAW Women's Championship. Wyatt could help her do so with some major distraction when she locks horns with Bianca Belair like he did this week on RAW.

Bray Wyatt's relationship with Alexa Bliss

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss were involved in a haunting storyline a couple of years ago. Back when the former was terrorizing the WWE roster as The Fiend, he managed to brainwash the latter into joining his side.

Bliss found herself involved in the 2020 storyline between Wyatt and Braun Strowman. The Fiend attacked her on the July 31 episode of SmackDown, and the coming months saw him put her in a trance and make her his ally.

The pair went on to host the Firefly Fun House almost every week and wreak havoc on the main roster. This angle included a bizarre feud with Randy Orton, which saw fireballs and creepy shenanigans aplenty.

Even though the association was short-lived, fans remember it well enough. As such, we have to applaud WWE for teasing a potential reunion between the two superstars. The pairing has immense potential, and we can't wait to see what happens next. All eyes will now be on The Goddess' behavior during her feud with Bianca Belair.

Poll : 0 votes