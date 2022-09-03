Could Bray Wyatt really return at WWE Clash at the Castle?

Bray Wyatt is regarded as one of the most brilliant minds of WWE's modern era. The 35-year-old is renowned for his mastery of creative storytelling, a skill that helped him emerge as a fan favorite during his time with WWE.

In July 2021, Bray Wyatt's stint with the company abruptly ended when he was handed his release from WWE. It was an unexpected decision on Vince McMahon's part to let go of one of his best homegrown talents in recent memory.

It's been over a year since the former Universal Champion last performed in a wrestling ring. While rumors about Wyatt's next move keep spreading, there hasn't been any solid information on when or where exactly he will return.

With the recent changes in the company's management, the WWE Universe expects Bray Wyatt to be back with his former employers soon. Many even expect The Eater of Worlds to show up at the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle.

If you are wondering whether the former WWE Champion will return at the Cardiff-based event, we have got you covered in this article.

Dr. Chris Featherstone recently shared a positive update on Bray Wyatt's comeback to pro wrestling on his Pancakes and Powerslams podcast.

As per Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Analyst, The Eater of Worlds is all set to be a part of the Clash at the Castle event and could play a significant role in the Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre bout.

A well-placed source within WWE stated that the management is high on pushing Bray Wyatt as a main event talent. The company is also reportedly preparing a new theme song for the Wyatt Family leader, which is reportedly going to be a fantastic spectacle for fans.

While all this is still speculation right now, it would be intriguing to see how Triple H books Bray Wyatt going forward if he does show up at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

WWE Clash at the Castle is all set to be a historic event

WWE Clash at the Castle is going to be WWE's first Premium Live Event in the United Kingdom in about thirty years. The show already has an exciting match card, which is only expected to get better if Bray Wyatt makes his shocking return.

The Premium Live Event will feature six hard-hitting matches, including three high-profile championship matches.

The event will also witness a first-time-ever contest between Gunther and Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship. It will also be the first time the prestigious title will be defended in a Premium Live Event since WrestleMania 37.

Following months of physical and verbal duels, Matt Riddle will finally lock horns with Seth Rollins at the grand event. The feud between the two stars has been intense so far, with both men crossing the line multiple times while personally insulting each other.

The most anticipated bout of the night will see Drew McIntyre go up against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief won't have The Usos and Paul Heyman in his corner for this massive fight, which provides a golden opportunity for The Scottish Warrior to reclaim his throne.

