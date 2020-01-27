Could Drew McIntyre be the one to dethrone Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania? (Opinion)

Drew McIntyre: The winner of the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble

It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that the Royal Rumble this year turned out to be one of the best. With WWE finally giving the fans what they wanted, Drew McIntyre emerged as the winner of the men's Royal Rumble match.

The fact that Drew McIntyre would soon be facing Brock Lesnar was made clear in the middle of the match itself when he eliminated the Beast Incarnate and exchanged glances. One of the other things that we have been taking note of was the way in which Drew McIntyre slowly turned into a fan favorite. The recent developments could very well be the reason to believe that he will challenge and possibly defeat Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania and become the new WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre had been one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble since his inclusion in the match. While the WWE Universe was skeptical regarding the outcome, WWE did deliver the fans' wishes this year and set up the stage for a potential dream match at Wrestlemania.

Although the 'Scottish Psychopath has the option to challenge the champion of his choosing, it is evident that he would choose to go for the WWE Championship given how he is signed to the Raw brand and secondly, it has already been teased in the Royal Rumble. What remains to be seen is how WWE treats this feud for the coming weeks leading up to Wrestlemania.

One of the decisions that may define the direction of not only Drew McIntyre's career but also the picture of the roster is whether he is successful in winning the title at Wrestlemania. McIntyre has been a solid heel since his return to the main roster but that hasn't been the case in recent weeks. One of the most striking aspects of his character has been the way he has been carrying himself.

Although his character seemed to be that of a tweener at the most, many speculated a face turn. As such, it is a time when his entire persona is undergoing a change and the best way to push him would be to do that in a big way and let him win the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania.

Brock Lesnar has been holding on to the title for quite a while and it is not often that we see him defending it. This has been the cause of discontent among fans for quite a while and it was a treat when Seth Rollins ended the streak the last time. However, one of the things that we need to keep in mind is that it is not anyone that we would like to see overcoming Lesnar.

The Superstar picked to achieve that feat has to be someone who has an impressive presence on the roster and seems credible while overpowering the Beast Incarnate. Drew McIntyre fits the bill perfectly and it is only justified that he be considered to be the choice for that.

What's more, given how Seth Rollins has had a history with McIntyre and his current role as one of the top heels, WWE has ample scope to set up storylines revolving around the latter.