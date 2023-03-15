Could Edge restart The Brood in 2023 with 2 new WWE members?

Edge returned to WWE in 2020, and so far, he has already attempted to start his own stable with up-and-coming superstars. However, the plan backfired in a big way for him.

The Rated-R Superstar has had some issues with Finn Balor in recent months, and these will finally come to an end at WrestleMania. The two men will step inside Hell in a Cell to settle their differences at the mega event.

Following the show, Edge could try a different tactic and create a new stable once again. This time, he could choose to recreate The Brood with two of WWE's up-and-coming stars.

Of course, gimmicks aren't the same as they once were. Hence, the potential idea isn't something that would definitely take off, considering Bray Wyatt himself is receiving Backlash for his recent weird promos.

Wyatt clearly needs grounding, and Edge could be the man to offer him the wisdom. Hence, The Eater of Worlds and Uncle Howdy could join a stable alongside the Hall of Famer.

Will Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas learn from Edge in WWE?

Edge gained prominence in his early career as a member of The Brood, but it was in front of a different audience. This time, he could help Wyatt bring out The Fiend and his brother Bo Dallas to find the monster inside of him so that he can also push forward in WWE.

Down the line, this could lead to Bray Wyatt bringing back The Fiend and being the man to retire Edge on his terms. This could result in a massive push for Wyatt, who has been at the center of adverse fan reactions online in recent months.

Bo Dallas could also benefit from aligning with Edge, especially if he can create his own gimmick, which is on par with The Fiend.

Who would you like to see in The Brood 2.0? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

