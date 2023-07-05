Could forgotten WWE Superstar return to help Becky Lynch against Trish Stratus? It's not Lita

Before Money in the Bank, Becky Lynch was heavily involved in a feud with Trish Stratus. Leading up to the PLE, the duo often clashed, and Lynch made it a point to involve herself in Stratus' MITB ladder match. Even during the match, Lynch made sure to target Stratus, which ultimately left the latter with a face mask.

It is almost certain that this rivalry between Lynch and Stratus won't cool down anytime soon. In fact, it might even lead to a match at SummerSlam. While Stratus will have Zoey Stark to help her, Lynch is an individual competitor. However, she too could have some help her way.

In the feud between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Piper Niven return to help Lynch. Before wrestling under her current name, Niven was known as Doudrop, and that's when she and Lynch had partnered with each other on multiple occasions.

For quite some time, Niven has been yet to do something big on RAW. This could be the best way she could announce her return and do something remarkable on the red brand. It will be interesting to see if the 32-year-old is involved in this storyline heading into SummerSlam.

Becky Lynch's winless Money in the Bank ladder match streak continued this year

On July 1st, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England, Becky Lynch competed in her fourth-ever women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Since Lynch had not won this competition in her previous three attempts, a lot of expectations were placed on the Irish wrestler.

However, once again, she had walked out of the event with disappointment. Despite giving it her best shot, Lynch fell short of winning the briefcase at Money in the Bank. On several occasions, it felt as if The Man had the briefcase in hand. But interruptions from other superstars only led to more trouble for Lynch.

While the 36-year-old did not win the ladder match in what was her fourth attempt, she put up a memorable performance. She targeted every competitor but went after her rival, Trish Stratus, the most. The duo were involved in some terrific moments during the match.

Considering her talent, it is a surprise to see that Becky Lynch has never won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. However, it seems as if sometime in the future, fans can expect to see The Man have success in holding the briefcase. Until then, it will be interesting to see the direction Lynch's career takes.

