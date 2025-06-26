Could Goldberg’s subtle reference lead to a former Universal Champion finally coming back to WWE? Possibility explored

Bill Goldberg recently made his WWE return on the June 16 episode of RAW. While the 58-year-old is now preparing for his title match against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event, he recently gave a subtle nod to his former rival, Brock Lesnar. Could this be a sign that The Beast Incarnate may soon return to WWE? Let’s find out.

Goldberg took to X/Twitter and posted a video featuring him and Lesnar. The clip was from their Survivor Series 2016 clash when the Hall of Famer had stepped in the ring for the first time in 12 years. The footage ended with Da Man planting the former three-time Universal Champion with a Jackhammer and picking up a squash victory.

This could be a direct threat to Gunther from the WWE legend, where he was showing off his dominance over an opponent as competent and terrifying as Brock Lesnar. However, it could also be a subtle hint that The Beast Incarnate could finally be making a return to the Stamford-based promotion. Especially since Da Man has faced several credible opponents even after his 2016 bout with Lesnar.

So far, no official word has been received regarding the legal clearance of the former three-time Universal Champion from the company. Thus, while this is a possibility, all of this is just speculation for now.

Goldberg explains why he came straight for Gunther

Following his WWE return, Goldberg did a brief interview with Michael Cole regarding Gunther. The Ring General had notably trash-talked about him in his adopted hometown of Atlanta in front of his wife and kids.

Moreover, the World Heavyweight Champion had also taken personal shots at Da Man, asking his son, Gage, if the legend was a good enough father. Speaking to Cole about it, the Hall of Famer explained why he immediately targeted the Austrian upon his return. Goldberg also said that he had been looking for a chance to get to Gunther, and his age wasn’t a problem for him:

“First and foremost, did you expect anything less of me? Did you think there was any way I was going to let that slide? I take my family to a WWE event as a bystander, as a fan, trying to relax, no stress, don't have to worry about who I'm wrestling that night, don't have to worry about anything. Just got to go have fun. And I step into a verbal assault from Gunther. The lack of respect from him that I saw that night was pretty unbelievable. It was astonishing to me. Did he embarrass me in front of my wife? Absolutely. Did he embarrass me in front of my son? No question. Did he embarrass me in front of my fans and my adopted hometown of Atlanta? 100%. So there was absolutely no way I was going to let him get away with that. I didn't know when. I didn't know where. I was going to seek my revenge and introduce him to who Goldberg really is, whether it's a 58-year-old man or a 28-year-old man. I don't care if I've got one foot in the grave. Nobody's ever going to talk to me like that and get away with it. So yeah, he embarrassed me in front of my family. And so as I'm vying for my retirement match and wondering who my opponent's going to be, I thought it was quite serendipitous that he stepped up and pretty much put himself into that spot.”

You can check out the entire interview in the video below:

It will be interesting to see who among Gunther and Goldberg emerges victorious at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, 2025.

