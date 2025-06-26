Goldberg drops massive Brock Lesnar tease ahead of WWE Night of Champions

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently took to social media to drop a major tease related to Brock Lesnar ahead of the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Da Man is all set to wrestle in his retirement match next month.

Last year, Goldberg announced that he would wrestle in his final match in 2025. Since this announcement, many have speculated who might be the legend's last opponent in WWE. Things got clear after Da Man made a surprise appearance on the June 16, 2025, edition of RAW, where he confronted World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The two men are now set to face each other for the gold at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.

Before next month's Saturday Night's Main Event, the Triple H-led creative team is all set for Night of Champions on June 28. Ahead of this event, Goldberg recently took to X to drop a huge Brock Lesnar tease. Although Da Man did not write anything in his post, he dropped a huge tease by uploading a video of his match against The Beast Incarnate from Survivor Series 2016.

Check out his post below:

Goldberg's son believes his father might continue to wrestle after WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Goldberg's son Gage revealed that his father might "get the itch" to continue wrestling even after facing Gunther in his 'retirement match' at Saturday Night's Main Event.

"I couldn't even tell you because he has, I wish I had his confidence, 100%. Because he has, like, anything can happen to him, and it would just go right over his head. He is still confident as ever, and win or lose, he is gonna get the itch again that he wants to stay in the ring."

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what Goldberg has planned for his future in professional wrestling after WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

