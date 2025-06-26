Facing Gunther won't be Goldberg's last WWE match, thinks the latter's son (Exclusive)

Goldberg is gearing up for what many believe is his final match in WWE. However, his son is not quite sure about retirement.

Goldberg recently appeared on RAW, challenging Gunther face to face. The two had been teasing a clash for months, which culminated in them being scheduled for a showdown at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Despite the WWE legend's history and age, his son Gage is not sure if this will be Goldberg's last match.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, the 19-year-old football talent talked about how his father could get the 'itch' to be in the ring. He said:

"I couldn't even tell you because he has, I wish I had his confidence, 100%. Because he has like, anything can happen to him, and it would just go right over his head. He is still confident as ever, and win or lose, he is gonna get the itch again that he wants to stay in the ring." [3:16 onwards]

Gage Goldberg also compared the WWE legend to Gunther

According to Gage, Goldberg vs. Gunther will not be a one-sided match.

While Gunther is certainly a dominant force in the ring, Gage believes his father will not be an easy opponent for the Ring General. Speaking in the same interview, he talked about how Goldberg in his prime was similar to Gunther. When asked if Goldberg would find to difficult to face Gunther, Gage said:

"I don't think so no. 'Cause if you look at Gunther right now, that was my dad a couple of, well not a couple of years ago, but back in the day that was my dad. So I think it's a good challenge for him for sure, and it could be a great retirement match for him." [2:30 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Goldberg plans to do next in WWE.

