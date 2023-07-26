Could Gunther's streak end in the upset of the century?

What if Gunther's legendary Intercontinental title reign ends in a massive upset? The Ring General has been WWE Intercontinental Champion for more than a year at this point. He won the prestigious belt when he defeated Ricochet in June last year.

Fans have been speculating about Gunther's eventual Intercontinental Title loss for quite some time now. Many believe an established top name should be the one to dethrone him. On the other hand, many fans want a fresh face to put him down and become the new Intercontinental Champion.

What if WWE ends the iconic reign in an upset for the ages? Giovanni Vinci has been a member of Imperium for quite some time now. He was recently left stunned as Imperium walked out on him on an episode of RAW after he took the pinfall in a tag team match. There's undoubtedly some tension within the group; only time will tell if this leads to bad news for Vinci.

What if WWE decides to give a mega push to Vinci and have him be the one to win the Intercontinental title off the Austrian star? Vinci winning the title would immediately provide a big boost to his standing on the main roster. Many fans believe Vinci wouldn't make it big if he separated from Imperium.

An Intercontinental title reign after putting Gunther down is bound to establish him as a force to be reckoned with.

Gunther recently opened up about Vinci while speaking with Sportskeeda

While speaking with Riju Dasgupta, the WWE Intercontinental Champion shared his thoughts on Giovanni Vinci. He made it clear that if someone fails to deliver, there are consequences.

“Well, that’s to be determined, I guess, how things go. Especially us in Imperium, everybody in there wants to be the absolute elite and wants to be at the absolute top. Sometimes, when you fail to deliver that, there are consequences for that, and it’s on you to make up again for that situation. So far, this hasn’t happened. We haven’t Gio in action since then."

It remains to be seen if the tensions within Imperium led to Vinci's exit from the stable somewhere down the line.

Vinci still has a lot left in the tank at 33, and an Intercontinental Title reign just might be what his career needs if he is kicked out of the group.

Does this idea seem possible? Would you like to see Vinci dethrone Gunther? Sound off in the comments section below.

