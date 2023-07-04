Could history repeat itself with Finn Balor and Damian Priest? Major flashback you might have missed

Finn Balor's Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest, won the men's ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. He has created a buzz among the fans about when and on whom he will cash in his contract.

After winning the briefcase, Damian Priest appeared ringside during the World Heavyweight Championship bout between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins, hinting at a possible cash-in, which didn't happen. However, his stablemate lost the bout after this distraction.

While fans may recall that the two stars have also been rivals in the past, some may have forgotten that Balor defeated Priest to become the United States Champion on the February 28, 2022, edition of WWE RAW. However, his now-stablemate hasn't gotten revenge yet.

With the Archer of Infamy being the new Mr. Money in the Bank, he may wait till Finn Balor wins the World Heavyweight Championship to cash in on him. This will also crown him the new Word Heavyweight Champion. This could be a picture-perfect way of getting revenge on The Prince.

The history could also repeat itself if Damian Priest cashes in, but Finn Balor still manages to retain the title. These are just speculations, and the company could also pull off a total surprise for the viewers.

Finn Balor discussed the nature of his relationship with Damian Priest and other Judgment Day members in WWE

The Prince recently appeared in an episode of WWE's After The Bell, where he discussed his relationship with Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.

Balor stated that he feels like an uncle of the group, with Dominik as his nephew, Priest as his brother, and Rhea as Priest's little sister.

"I feel like I'm the uncle of the group in a way. Damian's like my brother, Dominik's like my little nephew that I'm taking care of, and Rhea is like Damian's little sister, or little cousins that he's looking out for all the time." (42:24-42:40)

While the real-life relationship among the stablemates may remain intact, there have certainly been cracks in their onscreen relationship lately. Who knows? Fans might witness a Judgment Day civil war shortly.

