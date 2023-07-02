Recreating legendary scene, conquering undefeated streak- 5 ways Damian Priest could cash in his Money in the Bank contract

Damian Priest proved his worth by winning the Men's Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Fans wonder what's next for him.

Major names like LA Knight, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Logan Paul, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Butch participated in the Men's MITB ladder match. After an epic battle, Damian Priest picked up the win.

Without any further ado, here are a few ways he could cash in his briefcase for a title opportunity.

#5. Cash in on Seth Rollins soon

Damian Priest and The Judgment Day have already had some issues with the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The stable's member Finn Balor faced The Visionary at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

During the title match, Damian Priest appeared and seemingly tried to get an opportunity to cash in his contract. While he couldn't capitalize in England, he revealed his intentions of cashing in on Seth Rollins.

He could perhaps use The Judgment Day's power to bring The Visionary down and cash in the contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

#4. Cash in on Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

The Judgment Day is on WWE RAW, and another title besides the World Heavyweight Championship on the brand is Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther has been an undefeated champion for a very long time and his dominance seems unstoppable. If the right moment occurs at the right time, Damian Priest might just cash in on The Ring General instead of Seth Rollins.

Considering the prestige Gunther has brought to the Intercontinental Championship, a cash-in for the title will be well-received by the fans. Priest will also end The Ring General's long undefeated streak by dethroning him as the champion.

#3. Cash in on Austin Theory for the United States Championship

The Archer of Infamy clearly mentioned during his backstage interview at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 that he could also cash in for the United States Championship.

Going by the current signs, Damian Priest could soon betray The Judgment Day and become a babyface. He could then pull off a surprise cash-in on Austin Theory on SmackDown for the United States Championship.

Last year, Theory failed to successfully cash in his briefcase for the United States title. Now might be the time The Punishment of The Judgment Day to show Theory how to successfully win the prestigious title by cashing in the briefcase.

#2. Damian Priest could cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns

When it comes to the toughest target in Titanland, it is definitely The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, who has stayed the champion for over 1000 days and counting.

Money in the Bank briefcase will be an ideal tool to dethrone The Head of the Table, and it may already be the right time amid The Bloodline civil war. The Tribal Chief is currently the weakest he's ever been. Damian Priest could capitalize by cashing in and shockingly becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

This scenario might seem unlikely, by if Damian is looking for the absolute top spot in the company, he will aim to dethrone Roman Reigns.

#1. Cash in on Finn Balor

Finn Balor faced Seth Rollins but couldn't win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. However, the story might not be over.

Balor might demand or earn another title shot as he was apparently distracted by Damian Priest during the clash with the World Heavyweight Champion. If not now, he could challenge for the title sometime later this year or even in 2024.

Cracks between Damian and Finn are now deeper than ever, so Damian could recreate a scene from 19 years ago when Triple H and Evolution turned on Randy Orton. The Archer of Infamy could get The Judgment Day to his side once Finn Balor wins the World Heavyweight Championship only to turn on him and cash in the briefcase for the title.

