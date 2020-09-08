Could Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso be a prelude to a WrestleMania 37 date with The Rock?

The Big Dog Roman Reigns has been the talk of the town ever since his return at SummerSlam. The Pensacola-native's heel turn and his association with Paul Heyman have created intrigue among fans.

This was solidified further on this week's WWE SmackDown where it became clear that Reigns had finally moved to the dark side. While it may have taken WWE years to do it, fans are thrilled to finally see a heel Reigns, which many believe that he will own.

If the past couple of weeks have been any indication, he is going to kill it as the baddie-in-chief on Friday nights.

"Ladies and Gentleman, my name is @HeymanHustle and I serve as special counsel to the tribal chief, your reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion, @WWERomanReigns." #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zvf44HpJX6 — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2020

The main event of this week's SmackDown saw a Fatal-4 Way match to determine a new No. 1 Contender for Reigns' WWE Universal Championship at Clash of Champions. The bout ended with Jey Uso pinning Matt Riddle to punch his ticket for a showdown against his cousin.

Reigns vs. Jey Uso isn't going to be the first instance of family members going to war against one another in WWE. We have previously seen The McMahons, The Hardys and members of The Hart Family being at odds with one another.

What makes this particular match 'special' is its timing. Had it been the Reigns of the past, this would have been just another friendly contest between two cousins. But now one can only imagine what's in store for Jey as he gets set for the biggest match of his career.

Now, there are a couple of things WWE can do through this match. The first one would be to have Jey Uso lose the bout and have him join forces with The Big Dog. Jey losing in such fashion will end up infuriating a lot of fans, which should serve its purpose.

The Usos previously joined forces with Reigns at the start of 2020, but the prospect of seeing a heel Bloodline run the entire SmackDown locker room feels quite enticing, to be honest.

Alternatively, the company could have Reigns rack up a dominant win over Jey, which looks like the most obvious outcome. The twist here should be Reigns attacking Jey post-match and beating him to a pulp. Following the beatdown, Heyman would declare The Big Dog to be the greatest superstar to have emerged from the Anoia'i Family.

The next few months would see The Usos being dominated by Reigns. He would be turning his back on the very thing that got him into the business, his family, which will add another layer to Reigns' new heel persona.

It could act as a prelude to one of the biggest fantasy match-ups in wrestling today, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock

Fans have been wanting the see The Rock and Reigns lock horns inside the squared circle for years now. But, with Reigns turning heel and his upcoming match with Jey Uso, things seem to be slowly falling into place for an epic showdown between The Great One and The Big Dog.

As mentioned before, the next few months should be Reigns dismantling The Usos. His cousins, having had enough of The Big Dog's antics, try to remind him of their bond and the fact they are family. But, Reigns has none of it and chooses to attack The Usos once again, beating them down to write them off TV.

Following a successful title defence at the 2021 Royal Rumble, Heyman declares Reigns to be the greatest Superstar to have come out of the Anao’ i’ family. He then goes on to say that Reigns' greatness has surpassed that of a certain someone who used to call himself "The Great One."

The promo, however, is interrupted by The Usos, who bad-mouth Reigns. They diss him for turning his back on his blood and family and remind him that there is someone from the family who is going to beat some sense into him and gain vengeance for what he did to them.

This brings out The Rock, who attacks Reigns and lays him out with a Rock Bottom before challenging The Big Dog to a match for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37.

A match of this magnitude is tailor-made for the main event of Wrestlemania. The SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is going to be the venue, which makes it the perfect venue for this colossal battle of two Samoans.

The Rock is WWE's biggest export to Hollywood, so it would be a colossal mistake on the company's part if they don't feature one of the biggest Hollywood stars in an event that has been dubbed as 'WrestleMania Hollywood'.

Both Reigns and Rocky have shown interest in a potential clash down the line. The Great One had this to say regarding a bout against The Big Dog during an Instagram Q &A:

"Rock vs. Roman Reigns, is it possible? I think anything is possible."

Reigns has also expressed his willingness regarding a match against The Great One:

"If it's done right, I think, obviously the star that he is, where he's at in his career, it would be huge. It would be great. But you know, we're family, so it has to make sense. And free the guy up; can we get him a break? Can he take a day off? If he can get a week off, then we might be able to make it happen."

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns would generate unprecedented buzz among fans and garner humungous mainstream attention. A promo battle between The Great One and Reigns' new ally, Paul Heyman, would be something else. This one has all the makings of being the most talked-about match in WWE history.