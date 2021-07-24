"He's almost doing a nostalgic, last tour act" - Pro-Wrestling legend on the Summer of Cena possibly being John Cena's final run (Exclusive)

John Cena made headlines when he made his return to WWE at Money in the Bank. As soon as he made his return, WWE promptly announced the Summer of Cena, wherein the Leader of the Cenation will be making a number of confirmed appearances in the coming weeks.

It was announced that John Cena will be making multiple appearances across a number of house shows, including appearances across RAW and SmackDown.

However, the announcement has many fans wondering if this could be John Cena's last ride. With the 16-time world champion's Hollywood career finally kicking off, it wouldn't be too surprising to see him officially retire.

Pro-wrestling legend Dutch Mantell feels like the Summer of Cena is giving off vibes that suggest John Cena's retirement. Mantell even compared the Summer of Cena to NFL team the Philadelphia Eagles, who went 'on tour' for years before finally winning a Super Bowl.

He touched upon this on this week's episode of Smack Talk with Sid Pullar III.

"This makes Cena's house appearances more important because he may not be there at SummerSlam. He's almost doing a nostalgic, last tour act, is what he's doing. You remember when the Eagles went on the tour, 'This is the end!'. They only did that for 15 years, you know, 'This is the last time we're gonna do this anymore!', and they just keep going on and on and on" said Dutch Mantell

There can be no denying that the Summer of Cena announcement came out of nowhere, and it does have fans wondering about John Cena's WWE future. This makes the weeks leading up to SummerSlam all the more interesting.

John Cena had his challenge for the Universal Championship rejected by Roman Reigns

John Cena opened tonight's episode of SmackDown by issuing a challenge to Roman Reigns. Cena wants the Tribal Chief at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship.

Unfortunately for Cena, Roma Reigns has no interest in facing the 16-time world champion and promptly rejected his challenge at the end of this week's episode.

Knowing John Cena, this will probably not be the end of it, and we should see him address this in the coming weeks.

Edited by Vedant Jain