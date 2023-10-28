Could LA Knight be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Exploring signs that prove it

LA Knight and Roman Reigns are set for a massive match at Crown Jewel 2023. The superstars will fight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. It seems The Megastar might be the one to dethrone the Tribal Chief.

Knight boldly interrupted Reigns’ entrance on SmackDown tonight. The challenger walked past the champion without acknowledging his presence. He also mentioned his 18-1 streak since July. These signs suggest The Megastar could end the Head of the Table’s historic title reign next Saturday.

Despite LA Knight being the fan favorite to win the Crown Jewel encounter with Roman Reigns, the challenger will likely fall short of overcoming his biggest challenge. He’d probably get extremely close to defeating the champion, only to be swerved out of the win due to a potential distraction.

Such has been the outcome of almost every championship match Reigns has been part of ever since he won the WWE Universal Championship at Payback 2020. The top star has managed to retain his title against some of his biggest opponents with the help of The Bloodline.

Plus, WWE reportedly wants Roman Reigns to continue breaking records with his title reign. The 38-year-old star has been discussed by upper management for breaking Hulk Hogan’s record of 1,474 days as being a top champion.

How long has Roman Reigns been WWE Universal Champion?

At the time of the writing, Reigns has held onto the WWE Universal Championship for the past 1,152 days. He won the title in a triple-threat match involving The Fiend (Bray Wyatt) and Braun Strowman at Payback 2020.

The Tribal Chief went on to successfully defend the title against the likes of Finn Balor, Jey Uso, Daniel Bryan, Edge, and Brock Lesnar, among others. He defeated Lesnar to unify the Universal and the WWE Championships at WrestleMania 38.

It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns will surpass Hulk Hogan’s record.

