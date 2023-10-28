4 Ways LA Knight embarrassed Roman Reigns on SmackDown

LA Knight and Roman Reigns finally signed their match contract on SmackDown tonight. The Megastar and the Tribal Chief will collide for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023.

The contract signing didn’t go down how Reigns would’ve wanted it. The champion was embarrassed by the challenger every step of the way. Even The Bloodline couldn’t prevent the former Million Dollar Champion from delivering the embarrassment on the current Undisputed Champion.

With that being said, let’s take a look at four ways LA Knight embarrassed Roman Reigns on SmackDown:

#4. Interrupting the champion’s entrance

Roman Reigns kicked off the latest edition of SmackDown. The Tribal Chief didn’t even get to finish his entrance as he was interrupted by LA Knight at the ramp. The Megastar’s music hit, and he entered the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to a thunderous ovation.

The interruption wasn’t the only embarrassment Knight served to Reigns. The challenger walked past the champion without acknowledging his presence. The look on the Tribal Chief and his Wiseman said it all.

#3. LA Knight sits at the head of the table

Roman Reigns began referring to himself as the Head of the Table during his feud with The Usos in 2020. The SmackDown star solidified his position by ruthlessly destroying his cousins and forcing them to acknowledge his status.

LA Knight used Roman Reign’s catchphrase against him during the contract signing segment on SmackDown tonight. The Megastar told the Tribal Chief he was sitting at the head of the table, “so you better acknowledge me.”

#2. Referencing Roman Reigns’ infamous promo

Roman Reigns has come a long way since his Shield days. Reigns of today oozes confidence and is comfortable on the mic. The same cannot be said about Reigns of the past, who was constantly mocked for his promo skills and terrible promos.

One of Roman Reigns’ most infamous promos came against Seth Rollins in 2015. Vince McMahon told him to use “Sufferin Succotash” in the promo, and Reigns went with it. The promo didn’t age well and was referenced by Knight on SmackDown tonight.

#1. Putting Jimmy Uso through the table

Few contract signings in WWE have gone without disruptions in the past. Tonight’s opening segment wasn’t one of them. The contract signing between Roman Reigns and LA Knight quickly became a brawl after the Tribal Chief attacked the Megastar.

The challenger, however, quickly recovered and used the champion’s momentum against him. Jimmy Uso arrived to help out his cousin. The Bloodline member tried to put Knight through the table but went through it – courtesy of the Megastar.

