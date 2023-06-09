Who was the mastermind behind Roman Reigns' suffering succotash promo?

Eight years ago Roman Reigns made history. When Seth Rollins was delivering a promo in the middle of the ring, Reigns' music hit and The Tribal Chief interrupted Rollins. Everyone in the arena and those watching at home thought that Reigns was going to say something iconic.

However, things took a turn for something else. Rather than remembering his promo as something iconic, fans remember it for Roman Reigns' usage of the words 'Sufferin Succotash.' Despite the incident happening eight years ago, fans still remember this like yesterday.

Naturally, this led to questions about who was the mastermind behind Reings' promo. In an interview, The Tribal Chief revealed that the mind behind the promo was none other than Vince McMahon. During an interview, Reigns recalled the promo and detailed it. He said:

"Vince is like you're saying this and its highlighted, then you're going to say it. And I said some crazy stuff which still follow... like the Sufferin Succotash. I don't even remember. I just remember Suffering Succotash and it was like literally eight years ago. And it will still be brought... I mean I delivered some really good work over the past few years. And they will still be like, 'Sufferin Succotash.'"

Check out Roman Reigns's speaking about the promo below:

Well, regardless of how many great promos Roman Reigns cuts in his career, it looks like the 'Sufferin Succotash' promo is never going to be forgotten by the WWE Universe.

Paul Heyman recently claimed that Roman Reigns had had enough of Vince McMahon's creatives

Roman Reigns making his entrance with Paul Heyman. Image Credits: wwe.com

There is no denying that for a very long time, Roman Reigns played the role of a babyface that no one favored. However, that changed later on, and as the wrestler found Paul Heyman, things have only taken a turn for the best in the career of The Tribal Chief.

Heyman and Reigns have become a formidable pair on TV. The two also share a good bond, and recently in an interview, Heyman revealed that Reigns was tired of Vince's creative ideas. Detailing the incident, Heyman said:

"The feud rivalry story with Baron Corbin over dog food and the infamous sufferin succotash promo had weighed on him enough to where he said, 'I've had enough. I've reached the cap. I can't go any further. As the big dog I've peaked. and as an athlete, I haven't peaked as a performer. I've barely scratched the surface. I have so much more to offer and since I'm taking time off, I'm not coming back as the same person.'"

Further in the interview, Heyman also revealed that it was Vince McMahon's idea to pair him and Reigns together. While The Tribal Chief might not be so grateful to Vince for the early ideas he planned for him, Reigns certainly has to be grateful to Vince for pairing him with Paul Heyman.

Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns should capture the new World Heavyweight Championship

While Roman Reigns laying claim to the Undisputed Titles was enjoyed by his fans, Monday Night RAW suffered in the process. Due to Reigns being on SmackDown, the iconic red brand was left without a world title. However, at Night Of Champions, things changed.

RAW superstar, Seth Rollins beat AJ Styles to win the brand-new World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins' victory brought life to the red brand. But, wrestling legend Vince Russo believes that Roman Reigns should go beat Rollins, and win the World Heavyweight Championship as well. He said:

"I would do something as crazy as this - let Roman [Reigns] compete for it. Let Roman win it, then let him say, 'Bro, I ain't walking around with three belts; I have to go through airports.' And like the old days, 'I'm going to literally melt all the gold together, and we're going to have one belt because I cannot be carrying three belts around with me.' I would do something like that and whatever the name is going to be and do something from there. That's the thing, it's illogical, you know it's illogical and that it makes no sense, but the WWE Universe will buy anything."

Check out Sportskeeda's exclusive with Vince Russo below:

If something like that were to happens, it would cement Reigns' legacy in the company like no other. However, considering how things look for Reigns and Rollins, it seems unlikely that the two will cross paths anytime soon.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes