Could Lana return to WWE?

Lana and Rusev were one couple that many fans had put their money into during their WWE stints. The Ravishing Russian may have started as a valet to Rusev; however, she built her credibility through many other storylines. Unfortunately, in 2021, she was released from the company, and since then, she hasn't appeared in any other promotions.

Lana was recently a guest on the In The Kliq podcast. The star was asked if she was open to returning to WWE under the Triple H regime. Here's what she said:

"I'm open to everything in life,. If I put my dreams in a box, I wouldn't be where I am today. So, I mean, Triple H, he's a genius. Stephanie [McMahon]'s a genius. I got hired by Triple H. He paired me with Miro and helped really cultivate that, in 2014, that story and that gimmick and those characters. He really helped me develop the Ravishing Russian, so I think he has an incredible creative mind."

Under The Game, WWE fans have witnessed numerous returns to the company. Some were huge superstars like Bray Wyatt, and some were young up-and-coming stars like Tegan Nox and Mia Yim.

Lana lays down the law for her return in case WWE comes knocking on her door

Returns to pro wrestling play a key part in a superstar's career. Some comebacks change a wrestler's career trajectory, while some go down in history like they never happened. Hence, Lana has a condition in mind for her possible return to pro wrestling.

During the In The Kliq podcast, CJ Perry revealed she would sign for a particular company if the storyline were good enough. The former WWE Superstar is not at all interested in doing anything 'mediocre.'

"If the story is right, if it makes sense, I'm always open to go back to WWE and tell compelling stories, same with AEW, I'm totally open to that too. I love working with my husband. My biggest thing is like, I don't want to do anything mediocre. I don't want to be average."

We are just a month away from the WWE Royal Rumble 2023. The event is known for the returns of legends and former WWE Superstars. With WWE potentially drawing up the Women's Royal Rumble list, Lana could be a consideration for the match. The WWE Universe widely admires her, and the company would love to capitalize on it.

