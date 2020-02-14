Could latest WWE signees ruin Otis and Mandy Rose's date?

This beautiful romance may be on borrowed time...Tick Tock

Tonight, SmackDown will give us a very special moment, as Otis and Mandy Rose are set to go out on a special Valentine's Day date. The budding romance between the two quickly became one of the top stories in WWE today, with fans fully behind the pork loving power house.

However, many are worried that it may not pan out too well for the two. Usually romantic evenings don't work out on WWE TV, and due to that, there's a fear that Oits may have his heart broken. Either that, or something more sinister could be at play.

Killer Kross sends an ominous Valentine's Day tweet

Scarlett Bordeaux signed on with WWE back in November. Though she hasn't been seen on any of the brands, there's a lot of anticipation for what the Smokeshow will be bringing to the table.

Recently, her significant other Killer Kross also signed with WWE, bringing another power couple into the fold.

While neither competitor has been used yet, the WWE Universe is expecting big things from both performers. With that being said, though most new signees start out in NXT, there's a possibility they could be shot straight to RAW or SmackDown.

If that's the case...wouldn't tonight be the perfect night to debut the Killer Smokeshow?

Good morning #KrossCult ❌.@Lady_Scarlett13 & I would like to wish you all a #HappyValentinesDay.



Remember to catch #Smackdown tonight on @WWEonFOX and certainly never forget;



Couples who slay together,

Stay together.



🔒🖤🏥 pic.twitter.com/vnE1Je3ZMX — 🕳🐇Killer Kross ⏳💀❌ (@realKILLERkross) February 14, 2020

Kross put out a tweet today wishing all of his followers a happy Valentine's Day, which was immediately followed by a pretty interesting statement.

Remember to catch SmackDown tonight on FOX and certainly never forget: Couples who slay together, stay together.

Considering what's taking place tonight, this is quite an interesting message. Could Otis and Mandy be interrupted by Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tonight?

We've got a bad feeling that may be the case, and if that's true, Otis's night may go a lot worse than we originally feared.