Could Logan Paul be in serious trouble if returning WWE legend sets his sights on blockbuster WrestleMania match? Analyzing the chances

Last year at Crown Jewel, Logan Paul created history by winning his first-ever championship in WWE. At the premium live event, Paul beat Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. But since this win, the YouTuber turned wrestler hasn't defended his title a single time.

However, at the upcoming Royal Rumble, The Maverick is set to defend his championship against Kevin Owens. While the Canadian will be a tough opponent to beat, many in WWE Universe believe Logan Paul will retain his United States Title.

While Paul does hold the capability to beat Owens, there is another potential challenger who he needs to worry about. The potential challenger in question is Randy Orton. The Viper is scheduled to face Roman Reigns in a Fatal Four-Way match at Royal Rumble. If Orton loses that match, he could look at challenging The Maverick.

In 2018, Randy Orton held the United States Championship for a brief period, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him hold it another time. While the angle is speculative, a rivalry between Orton and Paul would do wonders for the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE star breaks his silence after punching Logan Paul

At SmackDown New Year's Revolution, Logan Paul got into a verbal confrontation with Kevin Owens. However, this verbal assault from Paul quickly turned against him as Owens landed a right hand, which sent The Maverick to the canvas. After the show, the Canadian spoke about his punch to the YouTuber.

On SmackDown LowDown, Owens mentioned that he felt elated by beating Santos Escobar and punching Logan. The Prizefighter also added he will once again get to attack Paul when he wins the United States Championship at Royal Rumble.

"Conflicted? Not conflicted. Conflicted is when you have two different emotions, right? I feel elated that I hit him in his stupid face and that I beat Santos [Escobar]. And now I get to do it again at Royal Rumble when I beat Logan Paul, and become United States Champion as a Canadian," Owens said.

The former Universal Champion further added:

"Clearly, you're busy doing other things instead of paying attention to WWE a few years ago. I don't even wanna know what you were up to. I don't want to. Nobody does. Point is I'm going to beat you and I'm going to restore the prestige to the US title as a Canadian." [From 01:40 to 02:15]

After this punch by Kevin Owens on SmackDown, Logan Paul will surely look to take revenge. It will be interesting to see what The Maverick does in the coming weeks.

