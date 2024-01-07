Kevin Owens breaks silence after knocking out Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens had a hot start to the year on WWE SmackDown as he punched his ticket to Royal Rumble 2024 for a title match against Logan Paul. After the show, Owens broke his silence after knocking out Paul following the match on Friday Night SmackDown.

Last year, Kevin Owens entered an eight-man tournament to determine Logan Paul's next challenger for the United States Championship. After defeating Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes, The Prizefighter made it to the finals against Santos Escobar.

On the most recent and first edition of SmackDown in 2024, Owens won the tournament and came face to face against the champion. The former three-time WWE United States Champion took a stiff shot on The Maverick. Speaking on SmackDown LowDown, Owens broke the silence regarding the punch.

"Conflicted? Not conflicted. Conflicted is when you have two different emotions, right? I feel elated that I hit him in his stupid face and that I beat Santos [Escobar]. And now I get to do it again at Royal Rumble when I beat Logan Paul, and become United States Champion as a Canadian."

He added:

"Clearly, you're busy doing other things instead of paying attention to WWE a few years ago. I don't even wanna know what you were up to. I don't want to. Nobody does. Point is I'm going to beat you and I'm going to restore the prestige to the US title as a Canadian." (From 1:40 to 2:15)

Kevin Owens wants to face two WWE veterans on Friday Night SmackDown

Last year, Kevin Owens was moved to Friday Night SmackDown by Nick Aldis after Cody Rhdoes got Jey Uso traded to Monday Night RAW. The team of Owens and Sami Zayn officially ended and The Prizefighter started a fresh chapter in his singles career on the blue brand.

Kevin Owens has been with WWE for nearly a decade but there are still names he is yet to face. Speaking to Cathy Kelley, Owens spoke about how he wants to have a singles match against WWE veterans such as Rey Mysterio and Sheamus in his current run.

"I've never had a singles match with Rey Mysterio, which is something that I have to do before my career is done. I've never had a singles match with Sheamus, never been in the ring with the Brawling Brutes, the LWO. So, there are a lot of new faces that I can punch." (From 1:20 to 1:45)

Unfortunately, both veterans are off live television due to injuries.

Do you think Kevin Owens will win the United States Championship for the fourth time? Sound off in the comment section below.

