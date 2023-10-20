Could Nick Aldis reveal the next challenger for the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

WWE SmackDown is set to air live tonight on FOX. The show is expected to be a big one, with well over 13,000 fans expected to be in attendance. This will be a special event, as it will be Nick Aldis' first full night as the SmackDown General Manager.

Nick was revealed to have taken the role mid-way through SmackDown last week and made a few immediate decisions. He brought Kevin Owens to the blue brand and made two matches for this week. Santos Escobar will clash with Montez Ford, and IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair.

Fans are eager to see which female star walks away with the coveted belt. Regardless of the winner, Aldis could surprise the reigning champion by revealing his newest signing, Kairi Sane.

The Pirate Princess has been rumored to return to WWE since around SummerSlam. Kairi recently finished her final dates in Japan, which makes her impending arrival all the more likely.

Regardless of whether Charlotte or IYO stand tall at the end of their title match, the former NXT Women's Champion may interrupt the celebration. From there, Kairi could make it clear that she wants the gold.

Jade Cargill could also potentially greet the winner on WWE SmackDown

Kairi Sane's potential return to World Wrestling Entertainment is certainly exciting, but it isn't the only major shake up that may take place on the blue brand. The brand's women's division may have a whole new face to contend with.

Jade Cargill recently signed with WWE. She had the red carpet immediately rolled out for her, too, with the company pushing her arrival to various major publications. Jade has also been featured on television and Peacock.

She first appeared backstage at Fastlane but has since been seen with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, or Adam Pearce on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. She's also briefly crossed paths with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, perhaps teasing a major feud to come.

It isn't yet clear which brand Jade will actually be signed to. For now, WWE and Cargill herself are keeping fans guessing. That guesswork and mystery may come to an end tonight, however.

The former AEW TBS Champion could appear after Charlotte Flair vs. IYO SKY. Making her first appearance in front of the live audience, Cargill could then lay the champion out and lift the title over her head. This would make her goal extremely clear to the titleholder and fans.

