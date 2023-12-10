Could Paul Heyman ditch Roman Reigns for 20-time WWE champion in shocking turn of events? Analyzing the likelihood

Roman Reigns has experienced mixed emotions in the last few months. While his victories at SummerSlam and Crown Jewel caused him happiness, betrayal from Jey Uso definitely must have hurt The Tribal Chief. To top that, on SmackDown, several superstars hate Reigns and The Bloodline.

While the likes of AJ Styles and LA Knight already have a reason to feud against Reigns, they are now joined by Randy Orton, who seeks revenge against The Bloodline. As each week passes, the situation seems to get worse for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

However, WWE could book an angle that would make the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's life even worse. In the coming weeks, the promotion could book a scenario where Paul Heyman sided with Randy Orton. This could be the biggest betrayal Reigns can receive.

The reason why Heyman could side with Orton can be attributed to him being tired of cleaning the mess The Bloodline makes. While the angle is speculative, if it takes place, Roman Reigns will receive one of the biggest setbacks of his career. Because until now, Paul Heyman has been crucial to The Tribal Chief's success.

Roman Reigns SmackDown return date revealed

The last time the WWE Universe witnessed Roman Reigns was at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. At the premium live event, Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight. Since then, The Tribal Chief has not made a single appearance on WWE programming.

However, the wait for an appearance by Roman Reigns will end next week. After the latest episode of SmackDown ended, the Stamford-based promotion shared a tweet in which they mentioned Reigns would be making an appearance on the next edition of SmackDown.

"OUR Tribal Chief returns NEXT Friday on #SmackDown! 8e/7c @FOXTV."

Reigns' return comes after CM Punk called him out on the latest edition of SmackDown. During his promo on the blue brand, Punk acknowledged Reigns but reminded him that he was the original "Paul Heyman guy." Punk also took a shot at other Bloodline members.

Given everything The Best in the World said on SmackDown, one would expect Reigns to respond to him when he appears next week. It will also be interesting to see how Paul Heyman is involved in the potential feud between the two superstars.