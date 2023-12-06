Could recent NXT developments lead CM Punk one step closer to an alliance with Roman Reigns' confidant? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk’s return to WWE has opened up many possibilities for both him and the promotion. Since making his comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames, the 45-year-old has made an appearance on RAW and is scheduled to appear on SmackDown this week.

While either the red or blue brand will ultimately end up being Punk's home in WWE, it is NXT that could be the source of an alliance for the Best in the World. A recent development on the Shawn Michales-led brand could lead to CM Punk forming an alliance with Roman Reigns' confidant, Paul Heyman.

On this week's episode of NXT, the WWE Universe witnessed Ava take up a managerial role. Keeping the same in mind, the Stamford-based promotion could book an angle that would see Punk convince Heyman to join his side when the former appears on SmackDown this week.

The Wiseman could accept this offer, and Ava could take his place as the manager of The Bloodline. This way, Reigns could also ensure that the business of his faction stays within the family. While the angle might seem speculative, there is a chance it can happen because Punk and Heyman have a long history together.

Triple H comments on CM Punk's return to WWE

After walking out of WWE in 2014, CM Punk's complicated relationship with the promotion led many to believe he would never return to the company. This feeling was further fueled when the Best in the World moved to AEW. Many believed the Jacksonville-based promotion would be Punk’s final stop in wrestling.

However, after a fallout with the promotion, Punk made his WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames. While many expressed their excitement, WWE CCO Triple H praised Punk in the press conference after the Premium Live Event. The Game said:

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly, but we are incredibly excited about it, you know, it's been a long time. In some ways, it's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him or hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter, and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go."

In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see how WWE books CM Punk. While the 45-year-old has plenty of options on RAW and SmackDown, speculations suggest he will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

