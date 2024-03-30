Could Rey Mysterio be considering passing the torch to WWE star in 2024? Analyzing major swerve

Rey Mysterio has had an iconic pro wrestling career in WWE. The legendary luchador is currently the leader of the Latino World Order and is involved in a compelling rivalry with Legado Del Fantasma and his son, Dominik Mysterio.

While he may be feuding with his son on screen, the former World Heavyweight Champion could consider passing the torch to Dirty Dom in real life this year. The Judgment Day member recently renewed his feud with Rey Mysterio by joining forces with Santos Escobar and his faction.

This week on SmackDown, Rey challenged Dominik and Santos Escobar for a tag team match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

With Dominik establishing himself as a heel, the WrestleMania XL clash gives WWE a great opportunity to make the match official and capitalize on this storyline in the long term. The legendary luchador could consider passing the torch on to his son shortly for the following reasons:

To secure a future for the Latino World Order

Rey Mysterio is in the final stages of his legendary in-ring career. The Master of 619 could be considering passing the torch on to Dominik Mysterio, who could lead the LWO when Rey hangs up his boots.

The former world champion could entrust his son to carry on the legacy of the lucha libre and take the faction to new heights following his retirement. Not only will this be a memorable send-off for Rey Mysterio, but the moment will be etched in the pages of history.

To free Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day

Dirty Dom recently became involved in The Great Latino War, which has caused a great deal of concern for The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor were seemingly unhappy with Dominik Mysterio's interference in the feud between the Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma.

Moreover, Dominik making moves without informing his stablemates has also not gone down well with Mami. Additionally, there has been visible tension between Ripley and Damian Priest in the past few weeks. There's a good possibility that the heel faction could implode in the coming days. Therefore, Rey Mysterio could consider bringing the 26-year-old under his tutelage.

To catapult Dominik Mysterio's WWE career

Dominik Mysterio dished out an amazing performance against his father, Rey, on The Grandest Stage of Them All last year. The young wrestler went toe-to-toe with the legendary Rey Mysterio and generated plenty of heat through his actions. However, Dirty Dom eventually ended up on the losing end of the spectrum.

Dominik's character work has been exceptional over his entire heel run. The Judgment Day member has also shown incredible improvement inside the ring. Therefore, if WWE makes the tag match official, then it will make sense for Rey Mysterio to pass the baton to his son at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you think Rey Mysterio should pass the torch to Dominik Mysterio at some point? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion