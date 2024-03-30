Rey Mysterio might have accidentally created a new enemy on WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio dropped a shocking surprise on the latest episode of SmackDown when he announced a new member of the Latino World Order. However, the legendary luchador might have furtively created a new enemy in the process ahead of WrestleMania.

In an epic segment on SmackDown, the Master of the 619 revealed that he would challenge Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio to a tag team match at The Show of Shows, along with a mystery partner. While everyone expected it to be someone from LWO, it turned out to be a surprising name in the form of Dragon Lee, who also happens to be the newest member of the faction.

Following the revelation, Carlito seemed quite anxious, as he expected Rey Mysterio to drop his name. Caribbean Cool seemingly felt betrayed, as he was not chosen to team up with the WWE legend at WrestleMania XL. There was a faint change of emotion on his face as it looked gloomy.

It looks like Rey Mysterio might have inadvertently created a new foe on SmackDown as frustrations could be brewing within Carlito. The 45-year-old might eventually start to realize why Santos Escobar felt overshadowed back then when Mysterio brought him in.

As a result, Caribbean Cool might repeat the same when the time comes, as he was clearly dejected when Rey Mysterio chose Dragon Lee over him as his tag team partner for The Showcase of the Immortals.

Rey Mysterio's rivalry with Dominik Mysterio is far from over

The Mysterio saga between Rey and Dominik has been one of the most compelling storylines in WWE. Although it culminated in an epic father vs. son match at WrestleMania 39, there could be another chapter yet to unravel.

Dirty Dom recently became involved in The Great Latino War that has been going on for months between the Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar will seemingly lock horns with Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee at The Show of Shows.

It looks like WWE has been cooking up yet another feud between father and son and the last chapter in the Mysterio saga has yet to be written. While it might not happen at this moment, the prospect of Rey and Dominik locking horns in yet another one-on-one match is good.

It remains to be seen what happens this year at WrestleMania when both superstars once again cross paths in the squared circle.

