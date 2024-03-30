Rey Mysterio makes a new addition to his faction ahead of WrestleMania; introduces former WWE champion

A new member of the LWO was revealed on the latest episode of SmackDown by WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

The group has been involved in a feud with Santos Escobar's faction Legado Del Fantasma for a while now. Escobar also used to be a member of the Latino World Order, but he turned heel and left the group. He then joined forces with Angel, Berto and Elektra Lopez.

Last week on SmackDown, Rey Mysterio made his in-ring return in a match against Santos Escobar. During the bout, a man wearing his mask grabbed his leg and stopped him from performing a move. The person unmasked and it was his son Dominik Mysterio.

The distraction allowed Santos Escobar to hit the Master of the 619 with the Phantom Driver to win the match. During an in-ring segment on SmackDown this week, Legado Del Fantasma welcomed Dominik and Escobar apologised to him for wat happened in the past.

Later on, the LWO came out and Rey Mysterio issued a challenge to Dominik and Santos. He challenged them to face him and the new member of the LWO in a tag team match at WrestleMania XL. That person was revealed to be Dragon Lee, who made his return to SmackDown. He's now a member of the group.

