Could Rey Mysterio and SmackDown star’s feud be extended to WWE WrestleMania 40? Exploring the likelihood

This week's episode of SmackDown will witness a WrestleMania 40-worthy match between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. While SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently announced that factions associated with both individuals would be barred from ringside, Legado Del Fantasma interfering is still a massive possibility.

Since his feud with Mysterio began, Escobar has been clear about wanting to make the luchador pay. Hence, during his match with him on SmackDown, Escobar could do something that could lead to LWO coming out, leading to a match between both factions at WrestleMania 40.

There are several reasons why this potential match could take place at WrestleMania. One of them being the longstanding tension between the two factions. While Mysterio and Escobar shared a great relationship, things went south after the latter betrayed Rey Mysterio.

When the 49-year-old was away from injury, Santos Escobar's Legado Del Fantasma collided with Mysterio's Latino World Order. While their rivalry did not end at the time, now that Mysterio has returned, this feud could see an end at WrestleMania 40.

Santos Escobar can get a push by being added to WrestleMania 40

When WWE decided to turn Santos Escobar into a heel and book him against Rey Mysterio, they must have indeed desired for the former to get a massive push. However, it can be argued that despite the best efforts from the wrestler and the promotion, things haven't gone as expected.

This is another reason that WWE wants to book a match between the two factions at WrestleMania 40. By adding Escobar to the mega event, he could get a push he hasn't experienced till now. This push will be beneficial not only for him but also for the entire Legado Del Fantasma.

This potential match at WrestleMania 40 could witness an exciting stipulation

Instead of booking a standard tag team match between Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma, WWE could make things exciting by adding a stipulation. The stipulation can be that the losing team leaves SmackDown and moves to RAW or NXT.

Not only will this stipulation add interest to the match, but it will also help WWE. With such a stipulation, WWE can have either team on another brand. Given their strengths, it won't be wise to keep two dominant teams on the same brand. Hence, this development could work for all parties involved.

