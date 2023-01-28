Could Sami Zayn have a master plan to take down Roman Reigns and The Bloodline?

Sami Zayn has done the unthinkable over the past few months and has been able to infiltrate Roman Reigns' Bloodline to the point that he has become an honorary family member.

The Bloodline was initially only members of Roman Reigns' family, but somehow the rules have changed to allow Zayn to become The Honorary Uce. That being said, Zayn's loyalty has been called into question in recent weeks, and it could now become clear that he has always had an ulterior motive.

Kevin Owens is aware that he has no chance of defeating Reigns at The Royal Rumble if he has the support of The Bloodline, and it could now become clear that the plan between Zayn and Owens was to take down the stable from the inside.

Reigns will never trust Jey Uso again after he supported Sami Zayn on RAW, which would break down The Bloodline since Jimmy Uso is his brother and would be stuck in the middle of the family drama.

Owens and Zayn have tried to take down The Bloodline before and have been unsuccessful, but it's clear that the two men are much more intelligent than anyone has given them credit for.

Kevin Owens refused to attack Sami Zayn on SmackDown ahead of his match against Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens' failure to attack Sami Zayn despite his recent actions this week on SmackDown was seemingly enough to confirm that there is another plan in place here.

Owens and Zayn could have the idea that Zayn can assault Owens if he needs to in order to prove that he's loyal to The Bloodline, but it doesn't work the other way around because Owens has nothing to prove to anyone.

The two men have been friends since before WWE and are more of a family than The Bloodline will ever be to Sami, which could be why Roman Reigns has been so worried about the bond between the two men.

Will this plan be revealed at The Royal Rumble? Has it all been a clear ploy to dethrone Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

John Cena's dad wants his son to have a massive match at WrestleMania. He spoke about it right HERE

Poll : 0 votes