Could The Judgment Day finally solve one of WWE's biggest mysteries?

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Aug 09, 2025 13:31 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
JD McDonagh and Finn Balor (Judgment Day) during Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

The Judgment Day has been confirmed to appear at AAA Triplemania XXXIII. Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez, all from WWE, are set to clash against a team of AAA wrestlers consisting of Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, and Lola Vice in a Mixed Trios Match at the forthcoming event.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio will also lock horns against El Grande Americano, Dragon Lee, and El Hijo del Vikingo in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the latter's AAA Mega Championship that same night in Mexico City.

also-read-trending Trending

Recently, El Grande Americano has seemingly been creating a chaos on RAW with the appearance of a fourth El Grande Americano. While the real identity of the first man behind the mask has yet to be revealed in WWE, many viewers now wonder if The Judgment Day could finally help solve this mystery. That said, in a shocking twist, the vicious faction might unmask the original El Grande and reveal his identity at the AAA Triplemania show.

This could happen in a post-match segment after The Judgment Day potentially interferes during the Fatal Four-Way title match and helps Dominik secure the victory to become the new AAA Mega Champion, as part of a blockbuster storyline.

That said, it must be noted that while this angle might sound promising, it is hypothetical and based on speculation. Nothing in this regard has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see what happens at the Triplemania extravaganza.

The Judgment Day to go after the AAA World Tag Team Championship?

After making its debut in the AAA Triplemania XXXIII on August 16, The Judgment Day may go after the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

The current champions, Los Garza (Angel and Berto), successfully defended the title against the team of Mr. Iguana and Psycho Clown on last week's episode of SmackDown, and will look to do same in a Street Fight against the latter and Pagano in the forthcoming event in Mexico City.

That said, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh may challenge which ever team that emerges victorious in the bout, for AAA World Tag Team Championship. That said, this scenario is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

