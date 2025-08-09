Could The Judgment Day finally solve one of WWE's biggest mysteries?

The Judgment Day has been confirmed to appear at AAA Triplemania XXXIII. Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez, all from WWE, are set to clash against a team of AAA wrestlers consisting of Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, and Lola Vice in a Mixed Trios Match at the forthcoming event.Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio will also lock horns against El Grande Americano, Dragon Lee, and El Hijo del Vikingo in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the latter's AAA Mega Championship that same night in Mexico City.Recently, El Grande Americano has seemingly been creating a chaos on RAW with the appearance of a fourth El Grande Americano. While the real identity of the first man behind the mask has yet to be revealed in WWE, many viewers now wonder if The Judgment Day could finally help solve this mystery. That said, in a shocking twist, the vicious faction might unmask the original El Grande and reveal his identity at the AAA Triplemania show.This could happen in a post-match segment after The Judgment Day potentially interferes during the Fatal Four-Way title match and helps Dominik secure the victory to become the new AAA Mega Champion, as part of a blockbuster storyline.That said, it must be noted that while this angle might sound promising, it is hypothetical and based on speculation. Nothing in this regard has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see what happens at the Triplemania extravaganza.The Judgment Day to go after the AAA World Tag Team Championship?After making its debut in the AAA Triplemania XXXIII on August 16, The Judgment Day may go after the AAA World Tag Team Championship.The current champions, Los Garza (Angel and Berto), successfully defended the title against the team of Mr. Iguana and Psycho Clown on last week's episode of SmackDown, and will look to do same in a Street Fight against the latter and Pagano in the forthcoming event in Mexico City.That said, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh may challenge which ever team that emerges victorious in the bout, for AAA World Tag Team Championship. That said, this scenario is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.