  • Identity of the Fourth El Grande Americano Revealed after Surprise Appearance on WWE RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 05, 2025 02:23 GMT
They keep spawning! (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
There is now a fourth El Grande Americano on WWE RAW. In the match between Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee, not one, not two, but three El Grande characters showed up, including a new one. The identity of #4 has been revealed

The original El Grande Americano, as you know, is Chad Gable. But once he took time away with an injury, it left a vacuum that was immediately filled by Ludwig Kaiser, who became the second Grande Americano. Pete Dunne appeared last week to become the third version of the character.

The fourth version of El Grande Americano appears to be none other than the 28-year-old Tyler Bate:

It looks like we're currently in the Multiverse of Grande Americano. So far, Ludwig Kaiser has arguably been the most prominent version of the character, as his recent AAA appearance was met by a hugely positive response from the Mexican crowd.

Kaiser's version of the character has been fully embraced in Mexico, and he will be looking to make a statement at the upcoming TripleMania as he challenges for the AAA Mega Title in a match also involving Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio.

It's going to be interesting to see if a fifth Grande Americano pops up.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
bell-icon Manage notifications